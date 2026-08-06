Marti Realty Group and New Home Buddy Join KW to Expand Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marti Realty Group (MRG), a top teamerage-style, independent brokerage, is now affiliated with Keller Williams® City-View, a KW-affiliated brokerage in San Antonio, Texas.

“We joined because KW believes in entrepreneurship, has unmatched scale, and a culture that supports everything we believe,” said Chris Marti. Share

Co-founded by Chris and Meredith Marti, MRG has closed 1,038 transaction sides representing $301.4 million in sales volume year-to-date. In 2025, MRG generated $260.9 million in sales volume across 735 transaction sides.

“We're proud to welcome Marti Realty Group to KW, where our technology, education, and nationwide network will help accelerate an already exceptional business while creating even greater opportunities for affiliated agents,” said Wendi Harrelson, Divisional Leader, Keller Williams Realty, LLC.

Beyond brokerage, Chris and Meredith Marti have built an entrepreneurial ecosystem that delivers a powerful new construction real estate experience. It includes New Home Buddy, a technology platform that connects home builders, agents, and buyers.

New Home Buddy currently displays new construction homes for a majority of the national production builders operating within Texas and will now expand their offering across the U.S.

The ecosystem also includes Numouve, which is powered by Homeward and serves as its Builder and New Construction division, helping agents directly unlock buy-before-you-sell and cash-offer solutions for clients purchasing newly built homes.

“We didn't join KW simply to grow our team,” said Chris Marti. “We joined because KW believes in entrepreneurship, has unmatched scale, and a culture that supports everything we believe.”

With KW's large affiliated-agent base and national scope, Chris and Meredith intend to expand the success of their platform across the U. S. and create more opportunities for consumers, builders, and entrepreneurs.

“KW is the place where entrepreneurs thrive, and I couldn't be more excited to make their platform, models, and systems accessible to our KW family,” said Harrelson.

MRG currently has 16 affiliated agents and 24 staff members.

“We've built an incredible business independently, but we reached a point where the next stage of growth required us to live as Gary Keller does – thinking big, acting bold, and succeeding through others. That's exactly what we’re going to do, and that's who KW truly is,” said Meredith Marti.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count with a global network of offices and affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.