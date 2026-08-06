USSOCOM In Partnership with GovSignals Launches SOF RACER Consortium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Special Operations Command's Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics directorate has launched the Special Operations Forces Rapid Acquisition Consortium for Emerging Requirements (SOF RACER), in partnership with GovSignals.

“SOCOM sets the requirements and selects the winners. We built and operate the infrastructure that gets qualified companies in front of them” - Derek Hoyt, Chief Executive Officer of GovSignals Share

Announcing the launch, SOF AT&L described the consortium as giving non-traditional commercial companies and defense contractors a fast track to deliver technology directly to USSOCOM, with a mission to rapidly field SOF-peculiar capabilities across every domain, from seabed to space.

Capabilities span twelve key areas of interest including C4ISR, Cyber, Robotics, Drones / UAS, Logistics / Sustainment, Human Performance, Health, Energy, Maritime, Expeditionary Ops, Advanced Materials, and Data / AI.

Consortium structures let a government sponsor issue a requirement once to a standing membership base and evaluate short solutions briefs rather than full proposals, compressing the time from requirement to award.

“SOCOM sets the requirements and selects the winners. We built and operate the infrastructure that gets qualified companies in front of them,” said Derek Hoyt, Chief Executive Officer of GovSignals. “Our platform supports SOCOM to accelerate vendors from application to production.”

SOF RACER is a modern consortium - completely free for vendors - backed by a platform that helps SOCOM get your technology through the valley of death.

GovSignals operates within a FedRAMP High and IL5 authorization boundary. GovSignals, in partnership with BMNT, will host education sessions for prospective members and government stakeholders at SOFWERX on 20 August 2026, with in-person and virtual attendance.

Interested companies can register at govsignals.ai/sofracer.

About GovSignals

GovSignals is the AI system of work for government acquisition. Operating inside a FedRAMP High + IL5 authorization boundary, the platform covers the full lifecycle - pre-award intelligence and capture, proposal and cost-volume development, and post-award oversight — across federal, defense, and SLED markets. GovSignals maintains the market's most complete coverage of other-transaction vehicles and consortium activity. GovSignals is the partner behind SOF RACER, launched by USSOCOM's SOF AT&L directorate. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York.