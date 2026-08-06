Indigo IT Awarded NASA SEWP VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigo IT today announced it has been awarded a position on NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) Category B Enterprise IT services, a Best-in-Class, multi-award vehicle that gives federal agencies a streamlined path to acquire innovative information technology products and services.

The award adds SEWP VI to Indigo IT's existing portfolio of federal contract vehicles and positions the company to compete for task orders across defense and civilian agencies throughout the ten-year ordering period. SEWP VI gives customers efficient, direct access to Indigo IT's cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise IT, and digital modernization capabilities alongside the company's current offerings under ITES-3S and DISA SETI.

"The award of NASA SEWP VI represents a significant milestone for Indigo IT and validates the trust federal agencies place in our team," said Denise Garcia Van Wyngaardt, Chief Executive Officer of Indigo IT. "This vehicle expands our ability to deliver the cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT capabilities our government customers depend on, and it reflects the discipline and dedication of every member of our team who made this achievement possible."

About Indigo IT

Indigo IT, a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule holder, is a trusted service provider to government agencies seeking innovative Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise Solutions.

The company is a prime contractor on the Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - 3 Services (ITES-3S) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) and the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract. In addition, through its joint venture with Full Visibility, Indigo IT has access to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Systems Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. Together with the new NASA SEWP VI award, these vehicles give Indigo IT flexible, direct paths to support the mission-critical technology needs of its defense and civilian customers.

The company is mission focused and maintains a sense of urgency in anticipating and supporting customers’ technology goals and objectives. With over 25 years of experience, Indigo IT’s unique ability to think beyond today allows its clients to stay ahead of their IT challenges.

For more information, visit www.indigoit.com.