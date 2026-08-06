Sionic and Agentix Partner to Bring Agentic AI Commerce to Instant Bank Pay

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sionic, a leader in real-time, bank-to-bank payments at the point of sale, today announced a strategic partnership with Agentix (agentixpay.ai), the infrastructure layer for Agentic Commerce and AI Commerce. The alliance positions both companies at the forefront of a rapidly emerging payments frontier — one where AI agents autonomously discover, evaluate, and complete commerce transactions on behalf of consumers, instantly and more securely.

The companies are uniting AI shopping agents with AI-enabled merchant inventories. Share

Under the agreement, Sionic will power a shopping agent for consumers using their Bank Perks pass to pay directly from their bank account, while Agentix transforms merchant inventories into a transaction-ready, machine-readable view through its proprietary Agent to Agent capability that Sionic's agents can discover and transact against instantly.

"We're thrilled to partner with Agentix. Together, we're building the technology and trust layer behind a new era of commerce, where AI agents shop, pay, and earn Perks on a consumer's behalf, instantly and more securely," said Ronald Herman, founder & CEO of Sionic. "This is where commerce is headed, and Sionic intends to help lead the way."

Sionic's AI shopping agents act as trusted representatives, discovering products and completing instant bank payments within consumer-set rules. Agentix structures merchant inventory for AI readability, enabling autonomous checkout with built-in agent verification and fraud safeguards, together creating a payer-to-payee ecosystem that extends real-time payments into the AI economy for merchants, consumers, and financial institutions alike.

"Agentic commerce is the next evolution of Ecommerce and our partnership with Sionic is helping lead the way. Together, we are unlocking a new revenue channel for merchants by enabling their products to be discoverable and purchasable through AI agents, while providing merchants and financial institutions a meaningful competitive edge in the emerging AI economy,” said Hussain Punjani, CEO of Agentix.

Sionic brings FI-grade payment infrastructure and embedded fraud intelligence; Agentix contributes its Agentic commerce products and merchant-readiness expertise. Together, they create a trusted, instant commerce experience for a world where AI agents increasingly act on consumers' behalf.

About Sionic

Atlanta-based Sionic is a leader in faster digital payments, delivering real-time, bank-to-bank payments at the point of sale. Sionic's market-first Instant Bank Pay service enables U.S. financial institutions participating in either real-time bank payment rails to offer their personal and business customers instant cash payments -- whether online, mobile, or in-store. Sionic's AI-based Fraud Detection Service (FDS) is the first to protect real-time, Account-to-Account (A2A) payments at the point of sale. Merchants accepting A2A payments bypass expensive card swipe fees and receive cash deposits within seconds. Consumers may also receive Perks from participating merchants when paying with their bank accounts using Apple® or Google® wallets. To learn more, visit www.sionic.io, follow us on X, or connect with Sionic on LinkedIn.

About Agentix

Agentix is the infrastructure layer for Agentic Commerce and AI Commerce. Agentix enables AI agents to discover, transact, and pay autonomously on any eCommerce platform with a low-code protocol. By transforming merchant inventories into machine-readable, transaction-ready data, Agentix bridges the gap between legacy eCommerce infrastructure and the emerging AI economy — enabling autonomous checkout, AI visibility optimization, and agent-driven payment flows across its platform. For more information, visit agentixpay.ai.