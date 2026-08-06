Chatham Financial Announces Strategic Investment

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chatham Financial (“Chatham”), the leading independent capital markets advisor that empowers organizations to reduce risk and seize opportunity through expert advice and powerful technology, today announced a definitive strategic agreement with Vikram S. Pandit (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Orogen Group), Atairos, and GIC, with each investing as long-term capital partners. Chatham will continue to be majority owned by Chatham’s employees.

This partnership strengthens Chatham’s ability to serve its clients and invest in its areas of growth, building on the firm’s long-term business strategy and operational excellence.

The investment builds on recent momentum for Chatham. The firm recently completed its acquisition of Hodes Weill & Associates ("Hodes Weill"), a leading global capital advisory firm focused on real estate, infrastructure, and other real assets, and launched its next-generation technology platform, Chatham Onyx, at its inaugural Global Client Summit in New York in June.

Under the transaction, Vikram S. Pandit joins the Board, Matt Henry continues as Chief Executive Officer, and Amol Dhargalkar continues as Chairman.

Matt Henry, Chatham’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “For more than 35 years, we have helped our clients navigate capital markets with independence and expertise. This strategic investment allows us to maintain that long-term perspective and commitment to clients as we continue to innovate and deliver powerful capital markets solutions.”

Vikram S. Pandit added: “Chatham is an exceptional firm with a long track record of providing trusted advice and advanced technology to its clients. We are excited to support the Chatham team in their next chapter of growth.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required receipt of regulatory approvals. The parties expect to close in late Q4 2026 or early Q1 2027.

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Chatham Financial. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to the investors.

About Chatham Financial

Chatham Financial is the leading independent capital markets advisor, helping organizations reduce risk and seize opportunity through expert advice and powerful technology. Our platform unifies data across assets, debt, and derivatives to deliver unmatched transparency and insight. Founded in 1991, Chatham serves more than 4,500 companies worldwide through 12 offices, handling $2 trillion in annual transaction volume. To learn more, visit cf.com.

About Vikram S. Pandit and The Orogen Group

Vikram S. Pandit is the Chairman and CEO of The Orogen Group. Additional information about The Orogen Group can be found at www.orogengroup.com.

About Atairos

Atairos is an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented business. More information can be found at www.atairos.com.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore’s financial future. As the manager of Singapore’s foreign reserves, we take a long-term, disciplined approach to investing. Our asset allocation strategy spans three asset groups – Equities, Fixed Income, and Real Assets. These include investments in developed and emerging market equities, nominal and inflation-linked bonds, private equity, real estate, alternatives, and infrastructure. We are headquartered in Singapore, with a global presence including a talent force of over 2,500 people in 11 key financial cities and investments in over 40 countries. We seek to add meaningful value to our investments and be an investor of choice by leveraging our long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.gic.com.sg or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.