AST SpaceMobile Accelerates Presence Across Europe with Leading Mobile Network Operators

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, today announced the expansion of activities in collaboration with leading mobile network operators to accelerate space-based cellular broadband connectivity across Europe.

Network Integration testing activities, subject to regulatory approvals, are underway and advancing across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Ukraine in collaboration with Vodafone, Orange, Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone Ukraine, leveraging the European-wide gateway infrastructure being rolled out by Satellite Connect Europe. The bespoke programs are designed to accelerate the seamless integration of AST SpaceMobile's space-based cellular broadband service with existing terrestrial mobile networks using standard, unmodified smartphones.

The European campaign builds on AST SpaceMobile's growing commercial momentum worldwide as the company advances deployment of its BlueBird satellite constellation and works with nearly 60 mobile network operators globally, representing over 3 billion existing subscribers.

The integration testing activities represent another significant step toward commercial deployment as AST SpaceMobile expand its footprint across Europe, enabled by the carrier-neutral gateway infrastructure of Satellite Connect Europe, the Luxemburg-headquartered joint venture between AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone, established to provide European-operated ground infrastructure and open access direct-to-device connectivity for mobile network operators across Europe. Together the companies are accelerating the deployment of space-based cellular broadband to extend coverage beyond the reach of terrestrial mobile infrastructure to eliminate coverage gaps while enhancing network resilience public safety communications, emergency response capabilities, and connectivity for consumers, enterprises, and government users.

“Working alongside many of the world’s leading mobile network operators, we are advancing activities across multiple countries to become a seamless complementary layer of connectivity alongside existing terrestrial networks,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “Together, we are building a future where everyday smartphones remain connected in more places, providing a layer of resilient connectivity for consumers, businesses, first responders, and governments.”

AST SpaceMobile's satellite technology, backed by approximately 3,900 patent and patent-pending claims, is designed to provide broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile devices without requiring specialized hardware, software, or applications. By integrating with existing mobile networks through standard 3GPP technologies, the company's solution enables operators to extend their coverage footprint while maintaining control of the customer relationship.

Featuring the largest-ever phased arrays deployed in low Earth orbit, at approximately 2,400 square feet - 223 square meters - AST SpaceMobile's cellular broadband network can connect directly to everyday smartphones, eliminating the need for specialized equipment. These next-generation satellites are designed to deliver nearly double the peak data speeds of the company's initial Block 1 BlueBird satellites, which recently achieved peak download speeds of 98.9 Mbps directly to standard smartphones, supporting voice, broadband data, and video applications from space for consumers, enterprises, first responders, and governments worldwide.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today’s nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 2 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026, its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026 and the future reports that it may file from time to time with the SEC.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2026, its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026 and the future reports that it may file from time to time with the SEC. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.