Wunderkind Partners with Cordial to Integrate Autonomous Marketing and Cross-Channel Customer Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wunderkind, the AI decisioning platform that combines identity resolution with cross-channel personalization to increase performance and reach, today announced the launch of its partnership with Cordial, the cross-channel messaging platform built on top of an AI-native CDP. The new integration enables marketers to recognize more of their website visitors, activate high-intent behavioral signals, and autonomously trigger personalized experiences across email, text, and other channels, all through the Cordial platform.

Together, Wunderkind and Cordial help marketers drive revenue from previously anonymous traffic all within their Cordial instance. By combining Wunderkind's proprietary identity graph and AI-powered decisioning for unknown traffic with Cordial's orchestration and AI predictive models, brands can expand audience reach while continuing to manage campaigns within the workflows their teams already use.

"Most brands lose the majority of their website traffic to anonymity before they ever have the opportunity to engage, and lack the flexibility to immediately engage a customer based on their intent, " said John Bates, CPO at Wunderkind. "Our integration with Cordial changes that. Wunderkind recognizes more shoppers, and through our context layer and AI decisioning, then recommends who to reach, what type of message to deliver, and when. From there, Cordial’s AI predictive models decide how to branch journeys and further personalize experiences across channels. Together, we're helping brands unlock more value from the platforms they already rely on."

With Wunderkind's integration for Cordial, brands can:

Recognize more visitors and expand reach by identifying previously anonymous shoppers across sessions and devices, transforming them into addressable customer profiles.

by identifying previously anonymous shoppers across sessions and devices, transforming them into addressable customer profiles. Trigger personalized experiences in real time using behavioral intent signals, including cart abandonment, product abandonment, category abandonment, low inventory, back-in-stock, and price-drop events.

using behavioral intent signals, including cart abandonment, product abandonment, category abandonment, low inventory, back-in-stock, and price-drop events. Deliver coordinated cross-channel experiences across email, SMS, MMS, and future channels through existing Cordial orchestrations.

across email, SMS, MMS, and future channels through existing Cordial orchestrations. Increase operational efficiency by launching new behavioral experiences through standardized orchestration instead of building and maintaining custom journeys.

by launching new behavioral experiences through standardized orchestration instead of building and maintaining custom journeys. Maintain consent and compliance by allowing Cordial to remain the system of record for subscription status while Wunderkind applies pre-trigger suppression to ensure only eligible customers receive communications.

by allowing Cordial to remain the system of record for subscription status while Wunderkind applies pre-trigger suppression to ensure only eligible customers receive communications. Maximize existing technology investments by extending Cordial’s capabilities without requiring replatforming or disrupting established marketing workflows.

Brands using Wunderkind's identity framework have seen up to 8x higher triggered revenue, while Wunderkind's Autonomous Marketing Platform drives more than $5 billion in attributable sales annually across its client base.

"Today's marketers don't need another platform to manage; they need more value from the platforms they already have," said Bates. "By combining Wunderkind's behavior intent and identity data and autonomous decisioning with Cordial's AI predictive models, AI-native CDP and orchestration, we're enabling brands to recognize more customers, personalize every interaction, and deliver measurable business outcomes with far less manual effort."

“Brands using Cordial’s AI predictive models are already increasing revenue per message by 50%,” said Matt Howland, President at Cordial. “Layering Wunderkind’s de-anonymization on top of Cordial's messaging platform and AI-native CDP means brands can reach more customers, perform better on every message, and drive more revenue.”

The Wunderkind integration for Cordial is available now to mutual customers. To learn more about how Wunderkind and Cordial work together to deliver personalized, cross-channel customer experiences, visit www.wunderkind.co/partners/cordial or contact your Wunderkind or Cordial representative.

About Wunderkind

Wunderkind is redefining agentic marketing decisioning, where identity meets AI to drive personalized performance at scale. Its Autonomous Marketing Platform (AMP) uses a proprietary identity graph—built on billions of devices and trillions of digital events each year—to transform anonymous web traffic into known customers. AMP dynamically triggers one-to-one messages across email, text, and ads, optimizing creative, channel, and timing in real time. Seamlessly integrating via SDKs, APIs, and natively with leading ESPs and engagement platforms, Wunderkind fits into any modern stack without requiring replatforming. Brands like Harley-Davidson and Kendra Scott rely on Wunderkind to unlock reach and revenue, with more than $5 billion in attributable sales annually and consistently top-ranking channel performance.

Learn more at www.wunderkind.co.

About Cordial

Cordial is an enterprise marketing platform used by Levi's, Tapestry, L.L.Bean, Boot Barn, and other world-class brands to power billions of personalized messages across email, SMS, and mobile. Its proprietary Context Graph captures customer, product, and message understanding in a single system — turning raw signals into relevance and relevance into revenue. At a time when the Battle for Attention has made volume a liability and context a competitive advantage, Cordial pairs its platform with expert guidance and benchmarks so brands don't just have the tools. They know how to use them.

Learn more at www.cordial.com.