Veritas Capital to Acquire Saber Power Services

NEW YORK & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Saber Power Services, LLC (“Saber Power” or the “Company”), a leading provider of mission-critical power infrastructure services, from Greenbelt Capital Management L.P. (“Greenbelt” or “Greenbelt Capital Partners”). Key members of Saber’s management team will retain a significant minority stake in the Company. Veritas will partner with President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Bratton and the Saber Power management team, who will continue to lead the Company, to support Saber Power’s next phase of growth.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Saber Power is a fully integrated power infrastructure services platform that helps customers build, modernize and maintain critical electrical systems. The Company serves many of the nation’s leading energy, industrial, utility and technology companies and is positioned at the center of a historic buildout of electrical infrastructure driven by rising power demand, AI and data center expansion, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy and battery storage deployment, grid hardening requirements and broader electrification. Today, Saber Power’s solutions support critical electrical infrastructure serving 160 million end users in the United States and internationally.

“Over the past 16 years, Saber has built its reputation on the safe, reliable delivery of high-performance services in complex environments. We have become a trusted partner for many of the nation’s leading energy, utility, industrial and technology companies,” said Bratton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saber Power. “This milestone is a testament to our people and their unwavering commitment to safety, engineering excellence and exceptional execution. With power demand accelerating and investment in the grid entering a new era, Saber is helping build the infrastructure that will power the U.S.’s future. Veritas shares our ambition and brings the resources and expertise to help us accelerate growth, invest further in our people and capabilities, and capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

“Reliable, resilient power infrastructure is a national priority and is foundational to the U.S.’s security, technological leadership and economic competitiveness,” said Daniel Sugar, Partner & Co-Head of Flagship Private Equity at Veritas Capital. “Brian and his team have built a high quality business with deep customer relationships and a proven track record of execution. We look forward to partnering with them to expand Saber’s national footprint, broaden its capabilities and accelerate growth organically and through strategic M&A.”

“Greenbelt has been proud to support Saber’s growth since our initial investment in 2023,” said Chris Murphy, Partner at Greenbelt Capital Partners. “Together, we have expanded Saber’s capabilities, strengthened its market position and built a differentiated platform serving some of the nation’s most critical power infrastructure needs. We believe this transaction validates the strategic value created by Brian, Brenda Martin and the broader Saber team, and positions the Company to further accelerate its growth and extend its reach as a premier infrastructure services provider.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to Saber Power and Greenbelt. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Saber Power and Greenbelt. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Veritas.

About Saber Power Services, LLC

Saber Power Services is a leading provider of mission-critical power infrastructure services to utility, technology, industrial and energy customers. The Company’s integrated operating model, differentiated expertise and longstanding customer relationships position it to benefit from durable growth in power demand, grid modernization, data center investment and electrification. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Saber Power serves customers across the U.S. and internationally.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $54 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The Firm invests in companies that provide mission-critical products, services and software, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, energy and national security, is core to the Firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national and global assets, focused on improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing educational systems, accelerating energy transition and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

About Greenbelt Capital Partners

Greenbelt Capital Partners is a private equity firm with offices in Austin, TX, and New York, NY. The firm focuses on investing in leading companies that are enabling the transition to a more resilient and electrified energy future. With approximately $4 billion in cumulative capital commitments managed by the Greenbelt team, Greenbelt aims to partner with exceptional management teams to drive growth and build lasting value across its portfolio. The senior team at Greenbelt has committed over $7 billion of equity capital across multiple portfolio companies and completed over $90 billion of M&A and financings across more than 290 transactions. For more information, visit www.greenbeltcapital.com.