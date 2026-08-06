Hirebotics Cobots Help Tate Deliver 12x Output Per Welder

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hirebotics, a leading provider of collaborative robot (cobot) solutions for the metal fabrication industry, today announced that data center infrastructure leader Tate, Inc., has deployed a fleet of 58 Hirebotics Cobot Welder systems across manufacturing facilities in Arkansas, Virginia and Kentucky. According to a new Hirebotics case study, Tate has achieved a 12x increase in per-welder throughput on critical structural assemblies while simultaneously expanding its team of certified welders. View the full case study at https://www.hirebotics.com/case-studies/tate-inc.

@Tate_Inc. installs 55+ Cobot Welders from @Hirebotics, resulting in 12x output per human welder. Company is still able to hire more skilled welders for higher value tasks. Share

As a 120-year-old supplier of structural ceilings, containment systems and airflow management products for large data centers, Tate faces intense demand and tight project timelines with zero tolerance for manufacturing errors. To scale production without losing precision, Tate decided in 2024 to transition from traditional hand-welding to an agile, cloud-connected automation network powered by Hirebotics and its cloud-based, no-code Beacon Pro control platform. Beacon Pro enables the company to program, run and monitor the Cobot Welders from any smartphone or tablet.

“With Beacon Pro, Tate can manage its entire multi-plant network of Cobot Welders from a single smart device without ever needing to touch a traditional robot teach pendant,” said Matthew Bush, co-founder and CEO of Hirebotics. “This means Tate was able to quickly delegate highly repetitive work to a full fleet of Cobot Welders, boosting throughput and improving shop floor conditions. With the improved working conditions, the company was able to recruit more certified welders to focus on work that demands certification as well as the high-judgment and hands-on craftsmanship the company is known for.”

Hirebotics’ Beacon Pro-based Cobot Welders enabled Tate to:

Train welders without prior robotics experience in 10-20 minutes

Eliminate costly rework caused by manual welder-to-welder variability

Encode precision discipline directly into the Beacon Pro software. Certified programmers dial in exact torch angles and travel speeds, which enables floor operators to execute perfect welds with confidence.

Operate as a single, unified ecosystem, sharing weld programs, parameters and enhanced playlists across company facilities in real time. This guarantees consistent production standards nationwide.

“It was a fantastic process to learn to manipulate not only the movements of the welder themselves, but to control the amperage, the heat and travel speed,” said Jonathon Cook, Cobot Welding Programmer, Tate. “We can manipulate and curate every single weld that we make here for Tate to be exactly how it's supposed to be as by spec every single time. And that truly is a marvel within itself.”

In addition to traditional welding projects within all three facilities, Tate has pioneered a unique workflow in its Arkansas plant where the cobot systems handle the upstream precision step of tacking and pre-assembling parts to feed downstream industrial robots. This helps to keep production moving at a steady pace.

Having worked with the Cobot Welder for two years across these three facilities, Tate also has become one of the first operations to deploy Hirebotics’ new Cobot Painter. This new solution uses the same platform, role-based access and operators with a new cobot also powered by the Beacon Pro platform.

See Hirebotics in Action at IMTS

Hirebotics will showcase its full cobot lineup, including the Cobot Welder, Cobot Painter and Cobot Cutter, at IMTS (International Manufacturing Technology Show) September 14-19 in Chicago, Booth 236341 (Hall North Level 3). Attendees can see the Beacon Pro platform live and learn how manufacturers such as Tate are scaling automated welding, painting and cutting across multi-facility operations.

About Hirebotics

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hirebotics designs and builds collaborative robot solutions for the metal fabrication industry. The company’s Cobot Welder, Cobot Cutter and Cobot Painter, powered by its proprietary Beacon platform, enable welders and fabricators to automate with no programming required. Hirebotics is a Universal Robots OEM partner, a FANUC ASI and a multiple-time recipient of UR's Global OEM of the Year award. For more information, visit hirebotics.com.