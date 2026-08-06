Facility Grid Acquires PingCx and Launches Unified Building Lifecycle Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Facility Grid, a leading provider of cloud-based commissioning (Cx), operational readiness (OR), and sustainability software for the construction industry and a portfolio company of Nexa Equity, announced today the acquisition of PingCx, an autonomous commissioning platform for building automation systems.

Facility Grid, a leading provider of cloud-based commissioning (Cx), operational readiness (OR), and sustainability software for the construction industry and a portfolio company of Nexa Equity, announced today the acquisition of PingCx. Share

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Facility Grid’s evolution from a market-leading commissioning platform into a unified building lifecycle software company. Alongside the acquisition, Facility Grid is introducing a new product strategy centered on three integrated offerings—FG Construct, Validate, and Sustain—providing owners, contractors, commissioning providers, engineering firms, and automation providers with a single platform, incorporating AI throughout, to manage building performance from construction through long-term operations.

While construction technology focused on engineering has historically been delivered through disconnected point solutions, Facility Grid believes the greatest opportunity lies in connecting data, unifying workflows, and applying system intelligence across the entire building lifecycle. By integrating construction commissioning, automated building systems validation, and ongoing operational performance into one platform, Facility Grid enables customers to improve quality, accelerate project delivery, and ensure buildings continue performing as designed long after turnover.

“Buildings shouldn’t start to degrade the day construction ends,” said Daniel Russo, CEO of Facility Grid. “Our vision is to create the system of record for engineering to maintain and improve building performance. Bringing PingCx into Facility Grid, and the announcement of FG Sustain, accelerates that vision and gives customers an integrated platform that improves every stage of the building lifecycle.”

Founded in 2024, PingCx is an autonomous commissioning platform that connects directly to any building automation system, automating functional performance testing and continuously validating building operation against design intent. The platform has demonstrated the ability to dramatically reduce commissioning time while improving consistency, quality, and energy efficiency across complex building systems.

Following the acquisition, PingCx will become FG Validate, one of three integrated products within the Facility Grid platform:

FG Construct provides industry-leading commissioning, quality management, and operational readiness software. It serves as the digital construction system of record, managing equipment installation, quality control, turnover, and commissioning through handover.

FG Validate, powered by PingCx, connects to any building automation system to autonomously perform point-to-point checkout, pre-functional and functional performance testing, and sequence-of-operations verification. It validates that systems operate as designed and continuously monitors equipment throughout the building lifecycle.

FG Sustain, launching September 2026, extends the platform into ongoing property assessments. Its AI-native solution helps engineering firms, sustainability consultants, and building owners streamline ASHRAE Levels 1, 2, and 3 energy audits, utility analysis, carbon reporting, performance modeling, and energy optimization.

“PingCx was founded to modernize commissioning through automation,” said Seth Hemley, Principal Investor and Chairman of the Board of PingCx. “We're excited about the exceptional synergy with the Facility Grid product offerings. Our joint customers seek integrated, complete solutions, and this acquisition gives them exactly that from a single connected platform."

The acquisition strengthens Facility Grid’s position as the industry’s most comprehensive engineering lifecycle platform, spanning commissioning, operational readiness, performance validation, and sustainability across data centers, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, offices, and other mission-critical facilities.

“Customers want fewer disconnected tools and greater continuity across the building lifecycle,” Russo added. “With Construct, Validate, and Sustain, we’re delivering one unified platform.”

About Facility Grid

Facility Grid is a leading cloud-based platform for commissioning and engineering quality control, trusted by major commissioning providers, data centers, contractors, automation providers, and building owners. It helps teams track, document, and report on building systems throughout installation, commissioning, and turnover—streamlining construction, reducing rework, and improving project outcomes. For more information, visit www.facilitygrid.com.

About Nexa Equity

Nexa Equity is a San Francisco-based growth equity firm partnering with exceptional founders and management teams to scale mission-critical software and AI companies into category-defining businesses. Managing more than $1 billion in assets, Nexa brings together experienced investors and seasoned operators to help companies accelerate growth, strengthen their organizations, and capitalize on new opportunities. A concentrated investment approach enables Nexa to work closely with founders and leadership teams, providing the focus and strategic perspective to help each organization achieve its long-term vision while preserving the qualities that made it exceptional. For more information, visit www.nexaequity.com.