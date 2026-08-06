-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MSBAM 2026-C36

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to 14 classes of MSBAM 2026-C36, a $700.5 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 31 commercial mortgage loans secured by 57 properties. The collateral properties are located throughout 18 MSAs, of which the three largest are New York (21.7%), Orange County (10.5%), and San Jose (7.1%). The pool’s three largest property type exposures are retail (26.4%), office (23.9%), and multifamily (20.0%). The largest loan in the pool, Pismo Beach & Queenstown Premium Outlets (10.0%),comprised of two outlet centers in California and Maryland that together comprise 437,025 sf of the space. The five largest loans, which also include U-Haul AREC Portfolio 22 (10.0%), 19000 Homestead (7.1%), Orange Center Tower (5.8%), and Arizona Mills (5.0%), represent 37.9% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 59.1%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts’ evaluation of the underlying collateral properties’ financial and operating performance, which determines KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On a weighted average basis, the pool’s KNCF was 12.8% less than the issuer's cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were 38.4% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 88.2% and an all-in KLTV of 89.1%. The process also deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each loan which, in conjunction with pool concentration and other relevant factors, are used to assign our credit ratings.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1016391

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maulik Pareliya, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1333
maulik.pareliya@kbra.com

Lynn D'Eugenio, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2487
lynn.deugenio@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maulik Pareliya, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1333
maulik.pareliya@kbra.com

Lynn D'Eugenio, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2487
lynn.deugenio@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GreenSky Home Improvement Issuer Trust 2026-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by GreenSky Home Improvement Issuer Trust 2026-A ("GSKY 2026-A"), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of consumer loans used for home improvements. GSKY 2026-A represents the eleventh rated 144A securitization of home improvement loans originated through the lending program administered by GreenSky, LLC (“GreenSky” or the “Company”) on behalf of federally-insured, federal or state cha...

KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit and Life Insurer Solvency: Separating Risk From Rhetoric

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research on recent academic and media commentary regarding the growth of private credit, private equity (PE) ownership of life insurers, the use of private letter ratings (PLR), and the role of state guaranty funds in protecting policyholders. These are legitimate areas for regulatory and market focus. However, the assertion that PE firms categorically use insurers as vehicles for risky private credit origination, excessive fee generation, and unbalanced...

KBRA Assigns Ratings to Fortress Private Lending Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB to Fortress Private Lending Fund ("FPLF" or "the company"). The rating Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by FPLF's affiliation with Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), a global alternative asset manager with $54 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of 1Q26, including a $20 billion corporate credit platform. The credit platform benefits fr...
Back to Newsroom