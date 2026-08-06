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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BHG Securitization Trust 2026-2CON

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by BHG Securitization Trust 2026-2CON (“BHG 2026-2CON”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of unsecured consumer loans (“Consumer Loans”).

BHG 2026-2CON will issue five classes of notes totaling $431.34 million. BHG 2026-2CON has initial credit enhancement levels of 50.50% for the Class A notes to 1.50% for the Class E notes. Initial credit enhancement consists of subordination of junior notes classes (except for the Class E notes), a cash reserve account, and excess spread.

BHG 2026-2CON represents the 13th term ABS securitization for the Bankers Healthcare Group, LLC (“BHG” or the “Company”), but the fifth ABS securitization collateralized exclusively by Consumer Loans. BHG was founded in 2001 and provides Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans primarily to prime, high income professionals. With corporate headquarters in Davie, Florida, and financial headquarters in Syracuse, New York, BHG has provided more than $31 billion in funding to over 280,000 borrowers since inception. Pinnacle Bank, a Tennessee state-chartered bank and subsidiary of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (“PNFP”), owns 49% of the Company. On July 25, 2025, PNFP announced a merger with Synovus Financial, which was completed in January 2026.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of BHG, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1016263

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maxim Berger, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1260
maxim.berger@kbra.com

Arjun Mallya, Analyst
+1 646-731-2343
arjun.mallya@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Maxim Berger, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1260
maxim.berger@kbra.com

Arjun Mallya, Analyst
+1 646-731-2343
arjun.mallya@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Brad Korch, Director
+1 646-731-2392
brad.korch@kbra.com

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