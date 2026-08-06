Bloom Energy Continues to Set the Standard for AI Onsite Power with Expanded MiTAC Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions, and MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3706), today announced an expanded partnership, underscoring the growing role of onsite power in enabling the builders of AI infrastructure. As part of the expanded relationship, Bloom will deploy fuel cell systems for an islanded microgrid at MiTAC's AI server manufacturing campus in Fremont, California. The project builds on an existing installation at MiTAC's San Jose manufacturing facility, significantly increasing the company’s overall contracted onsite power capacity.

Commercial and industrial companies are beginning to face many of the same power shortage issues as AI data centers – particularly the advanced manufacturers and those in the broader AI supply chain. These organizations are turning to onsite power to bring new capacity online at AI speed because waiting for the grid is not an option. At MiTAC's Fremont campus, the Bloom fuel cell microgrid will provide power needed to support current operations while providing flexibility to expand production as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

“As the buildout of AI infrastructure accelerates, demand for power is growing at every layer of the ecosystem,” said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. “We're seeing that demand translate into rapid customer adoption. Today, Bloom serves nearly two dozen AI infrastructure customers with approximately 250 MW of capacity, from a running start of nearly zero in this segment just two years ago. Projects like MiTAC demonstrate that Bloom is the standard for onsite power, helping customers – from data centers to advanced manufacturers – move faster and build the infrastructure powering the AI economy.”

Bloom's fuel cell technology provides clean, reliable onsite power that can be deployed quickly. Because fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical process rather than combustion, they are well suited for locations where permitting timelines, water availability and noise considerations can limit traditional power options.

Bloom Energy has already deployed hundreds of megawatts of its fuel cell technology to data centers, enabling some of the world’s most critical digital infrastructure such as our announced partnerships with American Electric Power (AEP), Brookfield, Equinix, Nebius, and Oracle.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company’s fuel cell systems provide ultra-reliable, clean, and highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors as well as mission-critical organizations in local communities, such as hospitals, college campuses and retailers. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Bloom Energy employs more than 2,000 people worldwide and manufactures its systems in the United States. For more information, visit BloomEnergy.com.

About MiTAC Computing

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

Forward-Looking Statements (Bloom Energy)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, deployment of a new fuel cell microgrid to provide additional onsite power, the ability to provide power on the required timeline and bring capacity online faster, the ability of the system to support operations and provide flexibility to expand production, and the adoption of Bloom as the standard for onsite power. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom’s SEC filings. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom’s business are set forth in Bloom’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 9, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2026 and July 28, 2026, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.