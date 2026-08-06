AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Co-operative Life Limited

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Co-operative Life Limited (Co-op Life) (New Zealand). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Co-op Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, the ratings factor in a neutral impact from the company’s ultimate owner, The Co-operative Bank Limited (Co-op Bank).

Co-op Life’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by an appropriate retention of earnings. AM Best also assesses the company as having a conservative investment strategy, with a focus on cash and high-quality fixed-income securities. Offsetting balance sheet strength factors include Co-op Life’s small absolute capital base, which increases the sensitivity of its capital adequacy to stress scenarios, including fluctuations in future operating performance and higher-than-expected dividend payouts.

Co-op Life has a track record of strong operating performance, with operating earnings consistently outperforming peers over the last five fiscal years (2022–2026). Profitability continues to be driven by the company’s favourable underwriting performance, partially due to the modest expense ratio associated with its bancassurance distribution channel. In fiscal-year 2026, Co-op Life recorded a return-on-equity ratio of 18.3% and a net investment yield of 4.1%. Prospectively, AM Best expects the company’s strong operating performance assessment to be supported by its robust pricing strategy and stable investment income.

AM Best considers Co-op Life’s business profile as limited, principally reflecting its small-scale of operations, as well as its limited product and geographic diversification in New Zealand. The company has a small market share of less than 1% in New Zealand’s life insurance market, and its product offerings include term life and loan protection insurance products. As part of the Co-op Bank group, Co-op Life benefits from good distribution capabilities through its parent’s banking network, albeit maintaining a relatively low penetration rate among the bank’s customer base.

Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication. Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that communication.

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