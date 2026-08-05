Aliko Scientific Signs New Distribution Agreements in Romania and Saudi Arabia, Strengthening Its International Commercial Network

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ALIKO Scientific (Ikonisys SA – Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an international life sciences Group dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, today announces the signing of two new distribution agreements in Romania and Saudi Arabia, respectively with Proton Impex 2000 S.R.L. and H-Care Medical Est., further strengthening the Group’s international commercial network in pathology and cancer diagnostics.

The two agreements cover the distribution of Aliko Scientific’s specialized pathology and cancer diagnostics portfolio, including liquid-based cytology technologies, FISH-related solutions and dedicated microscopy and imaging systems supporting precision cancer diagnostics.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, said: “These agreements represent a further step in Aliko Scientific’s international expansion strategy and confirm the commercial potential of our integrated pathology and oncology diagnostics portfolio. Romania and Saudi Arabia are two high-potential markets for cancer diagnostics, each with specific local dynamics and opportunities. Proton Impex 2000 and H-Care Medical Est. are experienced partners with strong knowledge of their respective healthcare channels, and we believe they are well positioned to support the introduction and development of our cytology, FISH and imaging solutions.”

Aliko Scientific has signed a distribution agreement with Proton Impex 2000 S.R.L., a Romanian distributor specialized in medical devices, laboratory diagnostics, imaging systems and hospital equipment.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Voluntari, in the Bucharest metropolitan area, Proton Impex 2000 has developed a long-standing presence in the Romanian healthcare market, supplying medical technologies to hospitals, clinics, laboratories, universities and research institutions. The company’s activities cover in vitro diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, laboratory equipment and turnkey healthcare projects.

The parties have prepared a five-year sales commitment to minimum purchase orders, structured as follows: EUR 150,000 in Year 1, EUR 220,000 in Year 2, EUR 400,000 in Year 3, EUR 500,000 in Year 4 and EUR 650,000 in Year 5, representing an aggregate of EUR 1.92 million over the period.

Aliko Scientific has additionally signed a distribution agreement with H-Care Medical Est., a healthcare company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which specialises in medical laboratory equipment, research laboratory supplies, consumables and integrated laboratory solutions.

Under the agreement, H-Care Medical Est. has committed to minimum purchase targets over a five-year period, representing a total contractual amount of EUR 2.05 million: EUR 200,000 in Year 1, EUR 300,000 in Year 2, EUR 400,000 in Year 3, EUR 500,000 in Year 4 and EUR 650,000 in Year 5. Due to local regulatory requirements, Year 1 sales will begin upon completion of SFDA registration of the relevant product lines.

H-Care Medical Est. positions itself as a provider of laboratory solutions aligned with international quality standards, with a focus on product availability, fast supply, technical support, customer service and long-term partnerships. The company is also certified ISO 13485:2016 for the import and distribution of medical devices and medical supplies.

The two partnerships support the commercialization of its portfolio. In particular Aliko Scientific’s CYTOfast liquid-based cytology platform can strengthen local sample preparation and cytology workflows, while the Group’s FISH and imaging solutions expand capabilities in biomarker testing, cytogenetics and precision oncology.

The agreements are aligned with Aliko Scientific’s strategy to expand its international distribution network through selected partners capable of supporting local commercialization, regulatory access, technical assistance, customer training and the adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies in high-potential markets.

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About Proton Impex 2000

Proton Impex 2000 S.R.L. is a Romanian healthcare distribution company founded in 1996 and headquartered in Voluntari, Ilfov. The company supplies medical equipment, laboratory diagnostics, imaging systems, hospital technologies and turnkey solutions to healthcare and research organizations across Romania.

About H-Care Medical Est.

H-Care Medical Est. is a Riyadh-based healthcare company active in medical laboratory equipment, research laboratory supplies, consumables and integrated laboratory solutions. The company supports healthcare providers with product availability, technical support and customer service, and is certified ISO 13485:2016 for the import and distribution of medical devices and medical supplies.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC’s mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world’s most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

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