REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Propel, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform to transform how manufacturers develop, launch, and service products, today announced its Summer 2026 release highlighted by Manufacturing Hub. Propel Manufacturing Hub removes the disconnect between engineering and production by integrating PLM with multiple ERP platforms, creating a continuous product thread throughout the product lifecycle.

Propel Software Launches Manufacturing Hub Providing Seamless and Standardized Integration with 12 ERP Platforms Share

The handoff from engineering to production is still a problem for discrete manufacturers. Manual data re-entry, outdated bill of materials (BOMs), and fragile custom integrations drive up costs and slow production ramp-up. Manufacturing Hub directly addresses this by automatically sending affected items, BOMs, manufacturer parts, and supplier data to the ERP system the moment an engineering change order (ECO) is approved in Propel.

In addition, Manufacturing Hub ensures every data transfer is securely logged, supporting audit requirements across regulated industries, with direct support for FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and ISO 9001 compliance requirements. This end-to-end traceability accelerates root cause analysis when issues arise, reduces disputes between engineering and operations, and supports accountability across the entire product thread. Manufacturing Hub meets manufacturers where they are, hosted on-premises or in the cloud. It supports teams with one or many ERP solutions, such as NetSuite, SAP, Oracle JD Edwards, Microsoft Dynamics, and others.

"Manufacturers lose enormous amounts of time and money when engineering changes don't make it cleanly into production systems," said Eric Schrader, Chief Product Officer, Propel. "Manufacturing Hub removes that friction entirely. Our approach is to enable a truly bidirectional product thread where operational data like component costs, lead times, and supplier status flows from the ERP back into Propel to enrich the engineering record. Teams should be building great products, not managing integrations."

Manufacturing Hub is powered by Razorleaf, Propel's technology partner for integrations, whose CLOVER platform also drives Propel Design Hub's connectivity to PDM systems. The Summer release extends that partnership from the design side of the product lifecycle into production, giving manufacturers a proven path from engineering to ERP.

The Summer 2026 release is currently available. For more information, please visit: Propel Manufacturing Hub.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000, Propel is a 5x Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, and one of Fortune’s America's Most Innovative Companies. Built on Salesforce, Propel drives product success for hyper-growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech, and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.