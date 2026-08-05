Sodexo Renews and Expands Contract With Deaconess Health System to Advance Patient-Centered Care

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo, a leading provider of high-quality food and facilities management solutions, has renewed its partnership with Deaconess Health System. Valued at approximately $23 million annually, the renewed agreement reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two organizations and their continued commitment to delivering innovative foodservice and facilities management solutions that support exceptional care and operational excellence.

“Our ongoing commitment to delivering a hospitality-driven strategy was a key factor in our contract renewal with Deaconess Health System, reinforcing our presence as an innovative healthcare partner in the Midwest region,” said Molly Matthews, CEO, Sodexo Healthcare & Seniors U.S. “Continuing our strong partnership allows us to further our shared vision of enhancing patient satisfaction through elevated clinical dining experiences and operational efficiencies.”

Under the renewed agreement, Sodexo will continue providing Food and Nutrition and Purchasing services across the health system, which serves 1.5 million patients annually. Experiencia, Sodexo Healthcare’s digital patient insights and rounding platform, will continue to actively evaluate and integrate patient feedback to provide exceptional care. The Eat> Café & Bites and Eat> Food Market concepts will also remain part of Deaconess Health System’s dining program, offering fresh, nutrition retail options tailored to employees, patients and visitors.

“Sodexo has been a valued partner to our organization for several years, bringing a collaborative and strategic approach to care and service that bridges hospitality innovation with clinical support services,” said Jill Beehn-Buttry, Director Support Services Deaconess Health System. “Our organizations share a commitment to prioritizing the patient experience, and we remain confident in Sodexo’s ability to position Deaconess Health System for long-term success.”

Leveraging the expertise of Sodexo’s dedicated employees and the reach of its global enterprise, this continued partnership underscores Sodexo’s commitment to fostering long-term, value-driven relationships with healthcare systems across the U.S., which today includes 700 hospitals nationwide. With 10 million patient meals served annually and 230 million square feet of healthcare space cleaned and sanitized daily, Sodexo is poised for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global leader in food and services shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. Operating in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, Sodexo North America is committed to meeting the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and to contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.