Bilt and Qatar Airways Privilege Club Expand Collaboration to Unlock 3X Avios on Rent for Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cardholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the membership for where you live, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club – the loyalty program of Qatar Airways, the World's Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2025 for an unprecedented ninth time. Starting today, Bilt Members who hold an eligible Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Card can earn a total of 3 Avios per $1 spent on rent payments up to $50,000 per calendar year, processed through Bilt.

This expansion extends the existing 1:1 Bilt Points to Avios transfer relationship with Qatar Airways Privilege Club into an accelerated Avios earning opportunity on rent payments processed through Bilt for Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cardholders in the U.S. For cardholders, this new offering further elevates an already rewarding proposition that includes additional Avios on dining and Qatar Airways spending, tier fast-track, and Qpoints earning.

Eligible cards include the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card and the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, powered by Cardless. Bilt Members who pay rent with either card will earn a total of 3 Avios per $1 spent on rent through Bilt. Members can also continue to transfer any additional Bilt Points earned through non-rent spend to Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club at the standard 1:1 ratio.

"Qatar Airways Privilege Club is one of the most beloved loyalty programs and their cardholders care a lot about where their money goes and what it gets them, just like our Bilt Members," said Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bilt. "Housing is the biggest expense in most of our members' lives, and the idea that you can now make it even more rewarding and turn it into your next international destination or even a Qsuite upgrade – that's the kind of thing we wake up every day working to make happen. We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club in this way."

Qatar Airways Privilege Club gives Bilt Members access to one of the world's most extensive global networks, spanning more than 160 destinations through the Hamad International Airport in Doha including Bangkok, Hyderabad, Maldives, Nairobi and much more. Avios can be spent on travel rewards including flights with Qatar Airways – including the renowned Qsuite business class – as well as on partner airlines across the oneworld® airlines and partner airlines in the U.S. and across the world. Privilege Club members can also use them for direct bookings with Qatar Executive, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, dining and shopping at Qatar Duty Free, exclusive experiences on Privilege Club Collection and much more.

This partnership reflects Bilt's continued investment in building the most valuable and flexible loyalty currency and program on the market: one where every dollar spent on rent works harder for members across travel, wellness, dining, and beyond.

For more information about the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards benefit and how to get started, visit bilt.com/p/qatar-card. Terms apply.

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives — allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 7 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.

About Qatar Airways Privilege Club

In 2000, Qatar Airways established its loyalty programme, Privilege Club, which features four tiers of membership – Burgundy, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, giving members a range of exclusive privileges and benefits that have been designed and tailored to make travelling even more rewarding. Members can collect Avios when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld and other airline partners, as well as with other financial, hotel, car rental and lifestyle partners. Avios can be spent for award flights, upgrades, extra baggage, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, accessing Privilege Club Collection and much more. Members can also collect and spend Avios on their purchases at a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets by linking their payment cards with their Privilege Club account.

Not a Privilege Club member? Join now.

For more information on the programme, visit qatarairways.com/PrivilegeClub.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World’s Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for ‘World's Best Business Class’, and ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ title for the 13th time.

Qatar Airways recently received the Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline’s unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

This summer, Qatar Airways will fly to over 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for 11 consecutive years, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the ‘World’s Best Airport’ by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

For further information, visit qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app.