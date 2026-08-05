CoreX and Alchemy Global Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Autonomous Industrial Security and Risk Management

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreX, an Elite ServiceNow Partner specializing in Operational Technology (OT) management, industrial security, and enterprise workflow automation across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, today announced a strategic partnership with Alchemy Global Networks (AGN), a longtime partner of Armis to deliver an integrated industrial security and risk management solution.

CoreX, Alchemy Global Networks today announced a strategic partnership to deliver autonomous industrial security and risk management. Share

By integrating asset intelligence from Armis and AI-native identity governance from Veza — both recently acquired by ServiceNow — with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower, CoreX and AGN are helping manufacturing, retail, healthcare, utility, and energy organizations secure their critical industrial and OT environments in real time.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and connected industrial systems, the complexity of securing the “extended attack surface,” spanning IT, OT, IoT, and AI agents, has outpaced conventional security tools.

This collaboration connects visibility to action, combining CoreX's deep ServiceNow workflow expertise with AGN's proven track record in cybersecurity, network engineering, and managed engineering services.

“Our clients in manufacturing, utilities, energy, and other industrial sectors are navigating the convergence of IT and OT in an era where machine identities now vastly outnumber human ones,” said Rick Wright, CEO of CoreX. “By leveraging the combined intelligence of Armis and Veza within the ServiceNow AI Platform, CoreX and AGN can now help our clients operationalize a single, intelligent graph that maps every asset and every permission. That means sensing risk, automating remediation, and governing AI agents with the business context required to maintain operational resilience.”

Why This Partnership Matters for Industrial Security Initiatives

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how ServiceNow and its ecosystem approach industrial security, treating asset intelligence and identity governance as one connected system rather than separate tools.

“Securing industrial environments and critical operations demands a unified platform approach. By leveraging the native power of ServiceNow, Armis, and Veza, and combining the OT and workflow capabilities of CoreX with AGN’s specialized expertise, this partnership enables organizations to maximize the full power of their security investments,” said Nadir Izrael, Group Vice President, Cybersecurity and Risk, ServiceNow.

Real risk reduction in industrial environments takes two distinct skill sets working together. This partnership unites them under AGN and CoreX, so customers get a complete solution from a single team. This includes:

One Accountable Team : Meaningful risk reduction requires both asset intelligence and workflow governance — disciplines that very few partners are able to deliver together. CoreX and AGN bring both, so customers work with one accountable team rather than assembling and coordinating multiple vendors.

: Meaningful risk reduction requires both asset intelligence and workflow governance — disciplines that very few partners are able to deliver together. CoreX and AGN bring both, so customers work with one accountable team rather than assembling and coordinating multiple vendors. Outcome-led Engagement : This partnership enables engagements to start from the customer’s desired outcome — reduced risk, audit readiness, faster remediation — rather than from individual product capabilities.

: This partnership enables engagements to start from the customer’s desired outcome — reduced risk, audit readiness, faster remediation — rather than from individual product capabilities. Full-Lifecycle Coverage: From discovery through action and remediation to enterprise-grade governance, the entire security lifecycle can be addressed in a single engagement — designed to eliminate the handoffs and gaps that come with fragmented point solutions.

This solution is particularly relevant for organizations pursuing OT management, OT security, industrial asset governance, and critical infrastructure modernization through the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Key Benefits of the CoreX and AGN Solution:

Together, this unified capability set will turn fragmented industrial security projects into a governed, end-to-end operating model. This model will provide:

Complete Asset Visibility : Continuous, non-invasive discovery of every connected cyber asset, including previously unmanaged OT devices and industrial control systems.

: Continuous, non-invasive discovery of every connected cyber asset, including previously unmanaged OT devices and industrial control systems. AI-Native Identity Governance : Real-time visibility into who and what has access to critical industrial resources, with the ability to enforce least-privilege access for both human and non-human identities.

: Real-time visibility into who and what has access to critical industrial resources, with the ability to enforce least-privilege access for both human and non-human identities. Autonomous Security and Risk : Automated remediation of access-related security issues, driven by ServiceNow's AI Control Tower, which continuously risk-scores agents and assets from the moment they appear.

: Automated remediation of access-related security issues, driven by ServiceNow's AI Control Tower, which continuously risk-scores agents and assets from the moment they appear. Unified Operational Reality: Mapping industrial assets and permissions to the business processes and policies that depend on them, helping ensure security actions are auditable, policy-bounded, and context-aware.

“I’ve spent over 30 years in the cybersecurity industry, and one thing holds true: most industrial organizations have visibility into their assets or can govern their workflows independently, but very few excel at doing both together. That integration matters. When you can see everything and control it efficiently, you move faster, respond better, and operate with more confidence,” said Donnie Moss, CEO and Co-Founder of AGN | Alchemy Global Networks. “That’s why we’re working with CoreX. Their ServiceNow expertise helps us connect what we see with how we act, moving from fragmented, reactive security to a more cohesive, intelligent defense. It changes how the business runs.”

This joint solution is available immediately to CoreX and AGN clients looking to secure their industrial infrastructure, modernize their Security Operations, and build a foundation of trust for their AI-driven initiatives.

About CoreX

CoreX is an Elite ServiceNow Partner and professional services consultancy that helps organizations transform operations, reduce risk, and accelerate business outcomes through the ServiceNow platform. With a robust presence across the United States, Latin America, and Europe, CoreX specializes in Operational Technology (OT) Management, Industrial Security, Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), and Source-to-Pay (S2P) while supporting clients across the broader ServiceNow ecosystem. By combining deep platform expertise with industry-specific experience, CoreX helps organizations modernize operations, optimize investments, strengthen governance, and connect critical workflows across the enterprise. For more information, visit https://corexcorp.com.

About AGN | Alchemy Global Networks

AGN | Alchemy Global Networks is the Gold Standard of Cybersecurity & Network Engineering, delivering security solutions and managed engineering services to Federal, State and Local, Education, and Enterprise clients. AGN holds certified partner status with a portfolio of leading cybersecurity vendors, including Armis from ServiceNow, and specializes in industrial asset visibility, OT and critical infrastructure security, zero-trust initiatives, and complex security architecture. By combining deep vendor platform expertise with hands-on engineering and managed services experience, AGN helps organizations gain full visibility into their environments, strengthen their security posture, and connect protection across every layer of the enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.agn.tech.

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