Comstock and McWilliams|Ballard Announce New Virginia Condominium Sales Record at JW Marriott Residences Reston Station

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), in partnership with McWilliams|Ballard, today announced that the full-floor penthouse crowning the JW Marriott Residences Reston Station (the “Residences”) has sold for $10.9 million, establishing a new record for the highest-priced condominium sale in Virginia history. This is the building's second record-breaking sales transaction in 2026, surpassing the $10.25 million value set by a residence in the Residences earlier this year that had shattered the previous mark by more than $4 million.

“This record-setting sale reflects the extraordinary appeal of both Reston Station and the JW Marriott Residences,” said Chris Masters, Partner at McWilliams|Ballard. Share

The record-setting transaction was led by Matt Cummings, Sales Director at McWilliams|Ballard. Occupying the entire top floor of the 28-story luxury tower, the groundbreaking residence was custom designed in collaboration with its buyer and delivers 360-degree views across Northern Virginia, including sight lines that reach from Tysons to the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond.

"We started the design and build out of this penthouse almost two years ago, and to see it go from concept drawings to one of the most spectacular homes in the area has been an incredible journey. It's rare to have the opportunity to help a buyer build something this personal in such a sought after community,” said Matt Cummings.

“This record-setting sale reflects the extraordinary appeal of both Reston Station and the JW Marriott Residences,” said Chris Masters, Partner at McWilliams|Ballard. “The buyer had the opportunity to purchase anywhere, yet chose to create a one-of-a-kind home here—combining bespoke design, legendary JW Marriott service, and unmatched regional access. It is a testament to Comstock’s vision for Reston Station: a world-class, mixed-use destination that has become the nexus for luxury living in Northern Virginia.”

The settlement caps a remarkable stretch for the Residences, which have now generated more than $115 million in sales since opening and account for the two highest condominium sale prices ever recorded in Virginia. Momentum has continued to build alongside the release of newly staged models, as buyers seek a turnkey ownership experience in an urban, transit-oriented setting backed by the signature hospitality that is synonymous with the JW Marriott brand and Comstock ethos.

“This latest record is another important milestone for Reston Station and reflects the demand we continue to see for a truly differentiated residential experience in Northern Virginia,” said Chris Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock. “When we envisioned the JW Marriott Residences, our goal was to create something unlike anything else in the market, combining exceptional residences and hospitality with the connectivity, amenities and energy of Reston Station. To see the Residences break their own Virginia sales record within the same year is a strong validation of that vision.”

Positioned in the heart of Comstock’s Reston Station atop the JW Marriott Reston Station Hotel, the JW Marriott Residences offer a collection of 90+ spacious condominium homes ranging from one-bedroom plus den to expansive three-bedroom floorplans, crowned by a limited collection of penthouses. Each residence is curated with refined designer finishes, blending contemporary sophistication with timeless appeal. Owners enjoy a fully serviced lifestyle, including 24-hour concierge, valet service, professional community management, a membership to the VIDA Fitness and Spa in Reston Station, and exclusive access to JW Marriott hotel services such as in-residence catering and housekeeping. Additional amenities include multiple resident lounges, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a rooftop dog park, and immediate access to Reston Station’s premier dining and retail offerings.

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest and most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning approximately 90 acres across the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro’s Silver Line. It features multiple Trophy-Class office buildings that serve as the global, national, or regional headquarters for industry leaders, including Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, ICF International, CARFAX, and numerous others. Reston Station also includes two BLVD-branded, 400+ unit luxury high-rise apartment towers as well as Virginia’s first and only JW Marriott – a 28-story tower that includes the world-class JW Marriott Reston Station hotel and the ultra-premium JW Marriott Residences, both which are setting the new standard for luxury in the D.C. region. Signature dining, retail, and wellness options include a 55,000-square-foot VIDA Fitness and Spa, Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, CVS, and more. Coming soon will be Ebbitt House, the first-ever expansion of D.C.’s iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. For more information, please visit RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Comstock (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a leading real estate company specializing in the development, acquisition, operation, and management of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties and data center developments. With over four decades of industry expertise, Comstock’s vertically integrated operating platform delivers long-term value across a rapidly growing portfolio of premier properties that includes two of the most prominent mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Mid-Atlantic region. Leveraging its scalable, asset-light, debt-free business model, Comstock has strategically expanded into large-scale AI and digital infrastructure development and established an active position in one of the real estate industry's top-performing segments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

About McWilliams|Ballard

McWilliams|Ballard is a leading new homes firm specializing in the sales, leasing, marketing, and strategic positioning of condominium, townhome, apartment, and mixed-use communities. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, the firm has spent 30 years partnering with developers, builders, institutional owners, and capital partners across 15 states, guiding communities from initial concept and product design through the final closed sale or lease. Its fully integrated platform pairs on-site expertise with in-house marketing, market research, and pricing strategy, giving clients a single accountable team at every stage of the development cycle. McWilliams|Ballard has sold more than $16 Billion in new residential real estate and currently represents over 50 communities across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, including several of the region's most recognized luxury addresses. The firm's consulting and research practice is relied upon by some of the most renowned developers, lenders, and investment groups in the country. For more information, please visit www.mcwb.com.