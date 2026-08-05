Aeva Launches Optical Connectivity Business, Signs First Customer Agreement for a Major Hyperscaler

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the launch of Optical Connectivity, a new business focused on bringing Aeva’s proprietary high-power optical source and silicon photonics technology to next-generation artificial intelligence data centers.

Built on technology developed by Aeva over the past decade, Aeva’s Optical Connectivity leverages the Company’s proprietary high-power optical sources and silicon photonics technologies that have been developed and industrialized for demanding automotive and industrial applications.

This proven technology platform delivers the high optical power, low noise, reliability, power efficiency and scalability required to address the rapidly growing bandwidth and power demands of the next-generation AI data centers through on-chip integrated lasers and External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable Source (ELSFP) solutions for Near Packaged Optics (NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO).

The launch represents an expansion of Aeva’s addressable market and another example of how the company’s differentiated technology platform can enable high-value applications beyond sensing.

“The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for high-performance optical connectivity,” said Soroush Salehian, Co-founder and CEO at Aeva. “We believe the foundational photonics technology we’ve developed over the last decade is uniquely positioned to meet this need for both Near-Packaged Optics (NPO) and Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). By launching Optical Connectivity, we are bringing our differentiated technology to a critical new market with the potential to unlock a massive growth opportunity, while advancing our leadership in FMCW sensing.”

Initial Customer Program Targets Start of Deployment in 2027 for a Major Hyperscaler

Aeva is already seeing significant commercial interest for its technology in this market. A leading provider of high-speed optical engines for AI data centers has signed a joint development agreement to integrate Aeva’s high-power optical sources into a new module for deployment by a major hyperscaler, with initial deployment targeted for second-half 2027 and production ramp targeted for 2028.

The selection provides early validation of Aeva’s technology and its potential role in enabling the high-power optical architectures required by next-generation AI data centers at scale. In addition, Aeva is engaged with multiple potential customers to use Aeva’s technology for various solutions in data centers.

Experienced Leadership to Lead Optical Connectivity

Pradeep Srinivasan, Aeva’s VP of Photonics, will take on an expanded role as Senior VP of the newly formed Optical Connectivity group leading Aeva’s expansion into this new market. Srinivasan has played a central role in the development and industrialization of Aeva’s core photonics technologies and will lead product development and commercialization for Optical Connectivity.

“Aeva has spent years developing highly differentiated photonics technology capable of meeting the demanding performance and reliability requirements of automotive and industrial applications,” said Mina Rezk, Co-founder and CTO at Aeva. “Optical Connectivity will leverage that foundation along with Aeva’s existing high-volume manufacturing and foundry supply chain to address the rapidly evolving needs of AI data centers. With an initial customer program already starting, our seasoned team including Pradeep’s leadership, will enable us to accelerate the development, deployment and rapid adoption into data centers.”

Portfolio of Integrated Optical Solutions Powered by Aeva’s Technology Platform

Aeva’s technology platform incorporates proprietary high-power optical sources, silicon photonics and advanced signal-processing technologies designed to deliver high performance, reliability and scalability. Through Optical Connectivity, the company plans to apply relevant elements of this technology to offer a portfolio of integrated optical solutions for the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Omni, Aeva CityOS, Aeva Ultra Resolution, CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about our Joint Development Agreement with a leading provider of high-speed optical engines and the potential related commercial deployment thereunder, the addressable market of our Optical Connectivity business, our product features, performance, potential applications, and the timing of production, and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in products for commercial scale production, (v) the commercial success of any products in which Aeva’s products might be included, including with respect to Optical Connectivity and the announced Joint Development Agreement, (vi) unforeseen manufacturing issues or defects, (vii) Aeva’s ability to scale production if any products achieve commercial success, (viii) market acceptance of LiDAR technology, and other applications, (ix) general economic conditions and other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.