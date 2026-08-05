RTC Networks Invests in Calix Agent Workforce To Further Reduce 46% Drop in Churn While Advancing a 5-Year Growth Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced that RTC Networks is leveraging the AI-native Calix One™ platform and Calix Agent Workforce™ Cloud to advance their five-year growth strategy, a blueprint for the future of their connected communities. With secure agentic workflows on Calix One, the North Dakota communications cooperative is accelerating transformation across marketing, support, and operations teams. Agentic capabilities are expected to help employees onboard faster, resolve questions with fewer escalations, and access guidance quickly and easily during live support calls. As RTC Networks continues to introduce greater intelligence and operational efficiencies with Calix, the cooperative will accelerate the delivery of experiences to better compete and win residential, business, and community markets.

"With Calix Agent Workforce, employees will be able to find answers more easily, resolve issues with greater confidence during troubleshooting, and onboard faster," said Brooks Goodall, assistant general manager at RTC Networks. Share

Since 2008, RTC Networks has partnered with Calix—leveraging both the Calix platform and deep engagements with Calix Success™—to build a repeatable engine for growth, subscriber loyalty, and operational excellence. Acting on insights from a Calix Business Insights loyalty analysis, RTC Networks optimized their investment in SmartHome™ experiences for residential members, including increased adoption of their personalized CommandIQ® mobile app. These efforts increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 22 percent and reduced monthly churn by 46 percent. RTC Networks also partnered with Calix Success to strengthen employee readiness and operational consistency while serving business subscribers, helping achieve a 97 percent installation success rate for SmartBiz™ upgrades. Now, RTC Networks is extending that proven operating model with Calix One and AI-powered workflows.

Brooks Goodall, assistant general manager at RTC Networks, said: “We are preparing RTC Networks for where our business will be five years from now, not where it is today. With Calix Agent Workforce, employees will be able to find answers more easily, resolve issues with greater confidence during troubleshooting, and onboard faster. As our teams gain more hands-on experience with secure agentic workflows, they are also embracing AI as a practical tool for serving subscribers faster and more effectively. The early benefits we saw with Calix One encouraged our leadership to expand access across the cooperative within weeks of deployment, helping us build the operational readiness we need to support long-term business growth and achieve our goals.”

John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix, said: “RTC Networks has a clear vision for the future and a proven approach for long-term growth. They have already shown how a disciplined, data-driven focus on subscriber experience across residential and business markets can help them compete and win. Now, they are applying that same approach to how work gets done using AI-powered workflows. The result is greater efficiency and more consistent experiences. By embedding secure agentic workflows into everyday work with Calix One and Calix Agent Workforce Cloud, RTC Networks is creating a more predictable and scalable operating model that drives subscriber loyalty and higher revenue. We are proud to partner with RTC Networks as they continue building on that success for years to come.”

Calix customers can access the Calix AI Leadership Playbook, explore the award-winning “AI Academy” in Calix University, or register for upcoming Calix Customer Success webinars.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

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