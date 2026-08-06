International Insurer BMI Companies Replaces SWIFT-Based Claim Payments with Acclaim Across More Than 35 Countries

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acclaim, the payment infrastructure platform built exclusively for insurance, today announced that BMI Companies, an international insurance group serving individuals, families, and businesses across Latin America, the Caribbean, and selected global markets, has gone live with Acclaim to automate claim payments to members and providers across its entire offshore international business. The deployment replaces slow, expensive SWIFT wire transfers with fast local payment options in more than 35 countries — fully automated end to end and integrated directly into BMI’s core systems.

Following a successful two-agency pilot, BMI Companies expanded Acclaim across its international business, with payments now live in more than 35 countries. Share

For international insurers, paying claims across borders has long meant a tradeoff between speed, cost, and experience. Cross-border wires are slow and expensive, failed payments create rework and frustration, and members and providers are often left without visibility into when they will be paid. BMI’s go-live with Acclaim closes that gap. Instead of waiting on costly SWIFT wire transfers, members and providers can now choose from dozens of local payment methods they already know and trust — receiving funds faster, in the way that works best for them. Claim payouts are triggered automatically by activity in BMI’s core systems and validated before they go out to reduce failed payments.

What BMI gains from the deployment:

Payment choice for members and providers, who can now select from dozens of local payment methods they know and trust in place of slow, expensive SWIFT wires

Fully automated, end-to-end payouts triggered by BMI’s core systems, eliminating manual payment steps

Fewer failed payments through robust up-front validation of payment details

Real-time visibility into payment status across the claims payout process

Less reconciliation work for providers, who receive one consolidated payment across multiple claims with full remittance detail attached

A stronger customer and provider experience, reinforcing BMI’s ongoing transformation toward efficiency and scalable growth

The rollout began as a pilot with two agencies and, following its success, has expanded across the remainder of BMI’s international book of business. Payments are now live to more than 35 countries across dozens of local payment methods.

“BMI Companies has built a rich, more than 50-year history in international insurance, and this partnership shows just how powerful Acclaim can be in the hands of an established, forward-looking carrier,” said Matt Teumer, President of Acclaim. “Latin America is a strategically important market for us, and BMI is exactly the kind of client we’re built to serve. Acclaim creates a win-win by lowering the cost of every claim while improving the experience for members and providers through speed and reliable execution. This is what modern payment infrastructure should do for an insurer and we are excited to continue delivering for BMI.”

“For our clients, the claim payment is the moment of truth. It’s when the promise we made actually gets kept,” said Andrew Sierra, President of BMI Companies. “Our transformation is about scaling the business while making that moment better, not just faster. With Acclaim, paying members and providers in the local methods they know and trust turns a slow, uncertain wait into a seamless, wow experience and we’ve laid down payment infrastructure we can keep building on as we grow.”

“We wanted a payments layer that fit directly into our core systems rather than another process bolted on the side,” said Esteban Chinchilla, Chief Operating Officer of BMI Companies. “Acclaim integrated cleanly into how we already operate, automated work our teams used to do by hand, and gave us real-time visibility into every payment. It’s a meaningful step forward for both our efficiency and our agent’s, members’ and providers’ experience.”

About Acclaim

Acclaim is the operating system for insurance payments, purpose-built for international health, IPMI, travel, and cross-border life insurers. Its platform replaces manual, disconnected payment workflows with enterprise software for carriers, MGAs, and TPAs, while delivering fast, intuitive payment experiences to policyholders, providers, and brokers. Acclaim supports cross-border claims payouts, premium collections, agent commissions, reconciliation, and funding, helping insurers move money faster, reduce operational work, and gain visibility across the payment lifecycle. Learn more at www.withacclaim.com

About BMI Companies

BMI Companies is an international insurance group providing health, life, and travel solutions to individuals, families, and businesses across Latin America, the Caribbean, and selected global markets. It combines regional expertise with digital innovation to deliver flexible, customer-focused products, while its ongoing transformation program is focused on improving efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and supporting scalable growth. For more information, visit: www.bmicos.com