U.S. Army Human Resources Command Deploys Agentforce to Deliver 24/7 AI-Powered Support to 9.2 Million Soldiers, Veterans, and Military Families

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce, the world’s #1 Agentic CRM, today announced that the U.S. Army Human Resources Command (HRC) has selected Missionforce National Security to deploy secure, autonomous AI agents and modernize HR support for millions of Soldiers, Veterans, civilian staff, and military families.

“Army HRC lives by ‘Soldiers First,’ and this deployment will help extend that commitment around the clock,” said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce. Share

Powered by Agentforce and operating within Salesforce’s Impact Level 5 (IL5)-authorized environment, the AI agents will provide around-the-clock support, respond to routine inquiries, summarize case histories, and surface relevant policy and career information from approved Army sources. Complex matters involving benefits or other sensitive decisions can still be routed to HRC specialists, who retain decision-making authority.

Army HRC will be the first organization within the Department of War to deploy the newly IL5-authorized Agentforce to support workloads involving highly sensitive, controlled unclassified information.

The mission: Putting service members first

HRC processes more than 1,500 cases per day for one of the largest workforces in the federal government. Soldiers, Veterans, civilian employees, and their families depend on it for career-defining decisions: assignments, promotions, benefits, and records management.

For Soldiers managing career transitions, Veterans navigating complex benefits, and military families seeking answers while a loved one is deployed, every delay carries real weight. These aren't just administrative inconveniences — they directly affect pay, promotions, healthcare, and life decisions.

“Army HRC lives by ‘Soldiers First,’ and this deployment will help extend that commitment around the clock,” said Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce. “Agentforce will be a force multiplier for HRC — giving Soldiers, Veterans, and military families fast, trusted answers at the moments that matter most and transforming how we support those who serve and the families who stand beside them.”

24/7 support and a force multiplier for HRC staff

A Soldier’s need for HR support does not end after business hours, and a Veteran navigating a benefits claim should not have to wait days for a callback. Agentforce will expand HRC’s capacity to meet people where they are, with relevant information when they need it.

For HRC’s more than 3,000 analysts and HR professionals, Agentforce will act as an always-on force multiplier. By responding to routine inquiries, summarizing cases, quickly providing relevant information, and assisting with case routing around the clock, AI agents can reduce time spent on administrative work and help HRC staff focus on the complex, high-touch matters affecting Soldiers’ careers and families.

Built on a unified foundation: The Digital Front Door

Agentforce will add secure, autonomous AI agents to HRC’s Digital Front Door — a modern, cloud-based platform powered by Missionforce National Security that serves as the Army's core HR engine.

Before the Digital Front Door, HRC’s analysts and HR professionals navigated disconnected legacy systems to respond to cases and locate relevant information. Delivered by Salesforce Professional Services, the platform now brings together millions of service members, Veterans, and their families with the information they need and helps HRC resolve 600,000 cases per year more efficiently.

This trusted foundation enables Agentforce to automate case management, streamline support, and deliver immediate, conversational access to information. Governed by strict permissions and controls, AI agents only access preapproved data and follow prescribed workflows.

Impact at scale

This agentic AI-driven transformation is projected to deliver measurable impact across Army HRC:

$6 million in projected annual savings simply from reductions in manual processing time, improved case routing, and the elimination of redundant legacy systems through Army HRC's Digital Front Door platform before a single Agentforce agent is deployed to production.

simply from reductions in manual processing time, improved case routing, and the elimination of redundant legacy systems through Army HRC's Digital Front Door platform before a single Agentforce agent is deployed to production. Over 55 million agent conversations per month projected at full scale, serving Soldiers, civilians, spouses, and Veterans via Experience Cloud with Agentforce.

projected at full scale, serving Soldiers, civilians, spouses, and Veterans via Experience Cloud with Agentforce. Over 1,500 cases per day expected to be supported by automated case summarization, eliminating the need for front-line analysts to spend time manually reviewing lengthy case histories and communications.

“For the dedicated staff at Army HRC, supporting millions of service members and families is a mission of profound importance. As an Army Veteran, I appreciate how much the work they do matters, and timely access to those services can make all the difference,” said Bill Pessin, SVP of Missionforce National Security at Salesforce. “By applying trusted AI, we are helping give HRC staff more of their most valuable resource: time. That means they can focus more on the complex, career-defining decisions that directly affect the readiness and lives of our Soldiers and less on the mundane tasks that can be handled by AI.”

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About Missionforce National Security

Missionforce National Security is Salesforce’s mission readiness platform purpose-built to deliver the best Salesforce innovation to the tactical edge and environments where readiness, resilience, and speed are essential.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

This article may include references to services or features that are still in development and are unreleased. Customers should make their purchase decision based on fully released and available features.