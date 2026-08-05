State of Utah Selects RTA Fleet360 to Modernize Fleet Operations

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Utah Division of Fleet Operations has selected RTA Fleet360 software from RTA: The Fleet Success Company to help manage its statewide fleet of more than 10,000 assets and 12,000 pieces of equipment. Fleet360 is a purpose-built Fleet Management Information System (FMIS) that puts assets, technicians, maintenance, parts, and reporting under one simple, AI-enabled interface, giving fleet teams better organization and tighter control over their operation.

"In the end, it came down to building trust. RTA Fleet didn't just sell us a product; they continue to demonstrate their ability to add value through this partnership." - Cory Weeks, Director of Fleet Operations, State of Utah. Share

Utah's evaluation began with functionality. The state needed confidence that their selected software could handle the full scope of their daily fleet work while being easy for the staff to use and the state to administer. Utah also required that their fleet data be accurate, easy to find, and immediately usable for stakeholder decision making. RTA Fleet360 provides the reporting, dashboards, and AI tools the state was looking for, specifically designed for fleet leaders to maximize the value of the data stored in the system.

The team behind the software carried equal weight in the decision. RTA Fleet brings more than 450 years of combined hands-on fleet experience, including former public sector fleet directors and managers who have run operations at Utah's scale, and Utah's staff will have access to those experts for guidance on best practices as they build out their operation on RTA Fleet360.

RTA Fleet's attention to Utah's fleet staff, before the agreement was finalized, reinforced the decision. RTA Fleet's team worked directly with Utah's staff to understand day-to-day operations and map that work to how the state will use the software.

"In the end, it came down to building trust. RTA Fleet didn't just sell us a product; they continue to demonstrate their ability to add value through this partnership," said Cory Weeks, Director of Fleet Operations for the State of Utah. "We'll keep working together to improve and bring the right technology into our fleet services and operations, so we can better support state agencies and employees in their ongoing efforts to make a difference for Utah residents."

That technology includes Ron360, RTA Fleet360's built-in AI chat that lets staff ask questions about their own fleet and get answers in plain language from their own existing data. RTA Fleet360 helps fleet professionals keep day-to-day activity organized while providing the data needed to plan ahead, make informed decisions, and lead with confidence.

“Our purpose at RTA is to 'Help Fleets Succeed.' Doing that successfully requires truly understanding the State’s needs to determine the right path forward. Technology without a vetted plan is only half of the solution,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA. “Our AI enabled system, backed by our 450 years of experience allows us to help fleets like Utah’s in a unique and valuable way, pairing configurable software with best practice analysis from our experts, optimizing the workflows specifically for Utah’s needs. It’s a privilege to serve this fleet, and we’re eager to see them succeed!”

Utah's move comes as state agencies face growing pressure to modernize aging systems, while proving to taxpayers that public fleets are run with transparency and discipline.

RTA Fleet has served city, county, and state agencies for nearly 50 years, and Utah's selection reflects that focus. Nearly 1,000 public sector and enterprise fleets now run on RTA Fleet. The selection also builds on Utah's 2025 addition of RTA Fleet to cooperative purchasing contract #PA4743.

To learn more about RTA Fleet360 and how it supports public sector fleet success, visit rtafleet.com.

About RTA: The Fleet Success Company

With nearly 50 years of fleet management experience, RTA: The Fleet Success Company helps public sector and enterprise fleets eliminate blind spots and lead with confidence. RTA Fleet360 is a purpose-built fleet management information system (FMIS) designed for in-house fleets that need clarity, control, and defensibility across their entire operation. Trusted by more than 1,100 fleets, including public works departments, municipalities, universities, and emergency services, RTA combines modern software with 450+ years of combined fleet expertise through dedicated Fleet Success Managers, hands-on consulting, and ongoing fleet education. RTA exists because public servants should not have to lead in the dark. Since 2017, RTA has delivered more than $260 million in cumulative client savings, on a path toward $1 billion. Learn more at rtafleet.com.