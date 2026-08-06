KKR to Acquire Leading Multi-Specialty Healthcare Provider Medicover India

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which funds managed by KKR (“KKR”) will acquire Medicover India, the India hospital operations (the “Company”) of leading international healthcare and diagnostic services provider Medicover AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MCOV B).

Established in 2017, Medicover India is a multi-specialty hospital network with 24 hospitals and approximately 4,800 beds across South and West India. The Company provides comprehensive care across more than 80 clinical specialties, supported by more than 1,900 doctors and advanced clinical infrastructure and technology, serving millions of patients each year.

KKR's investment reflects its belief in the long-term development of India's healthcare ecosystem. As India advances the objectives of the National Health Policy 2017, sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure, clinical capabilities, technology, and innovation will help strengthen the delivery of high-quality care for patients and communities across the country.

Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity at KKR, said, “We are pleased to invest in Medicover India and look forward to contributing to its next phase by investing behind its talent, technology, infrastructure and clinical capabilities, while reinforcing strong clinical governance and operational standards. Through our investment, we look to support Medicover India’s doctors and employees in enhancing the quality of care they deliver, broadening access to advanced healthcare services, and improving patient outcomes for the communities the platform serves across India.”

Since 2004, KKR has invested more than US$20 billion across the healthcare ecosystem globally, supporting healthcare providers and businesses in strengthening clinical capabilities, investing in technology and infrastructure, and expanding access to high-quality care. In India, KKR has invested across healthcare delivery, medical technology and related services, supporting businesses across the broader ecosystem.

The transaction will be undertaken subject to necessary regulatory approvals. Additional details of the transaction are not disclosed.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.