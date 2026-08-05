TAP Air Portugal Advances Retail Transformation with PROS Continuous Pricing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS Inc., the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, today announced that TAP Air Portugal has gone live with PROS Continuous Pricing, marking the airline's next step in its retail transformation strategy.

“Continuous Pricing is an important milestone in our modernization strategy, helping us deliver more relevant and attractive offers than previously possible.” — Mário Cruz, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, TAP Air Portugal Share

The investment builds on a trusted partnership spanning more than 25 years and reinforces TAP Air Portugal's commitment to modernize incrementally while creating a flexible foundation for the next stage of Modern Airline Retailing.

By moving beyond the limitations of class-based pricing, the airline is strengthening its commercial capabilities to create more relevant offers and retain the flexibility to evolve toward class-free offer management and modern retailing at its own pace.

Continuous Pricing enables TAP Air Portugal to introduce more price points between traditional fare levels, giving customers access to additional fare options that were previously unavailable within the constraints of booking classes. The result is greater choice for travelers and pricing designed to more closely reflect market demand, while giving the airline greater precision and control over commercial decisions.

“Continuous Pricing is an important milestone in our modernization strategy, helping us deliver more relevant and attractive offers than previously possible,” said Mário Cruz, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, TAP Air Portugal. “It gives our customers greater choice and more tailored fare options, while strengthening our ability to respond to changing market conditions with greater precision and confidence.”

Rather than requiring airlines to overhaul their commercial operations all at once, Continuous Pricing provides an incremental path toward Modern Airline Retailing. Airlines can realize measurable business value today while building the capabilities needed to support increasingly dynamic offer management in the future.

"Modern Airline Retailing isn't achieved in a single step," said Surain Adyanthaya, President, PROS. "Continuous Pricing enables airlines to improve commercial performance today while building the flexibility and control needed for tomorrow's retail model. We're proud to continue supporting TAP Air Portugal with proven offer intelligence that helps the airline modernize on its own terms."

TAP Air Portugal has relied on PROS commercial solutions for more than two decades across offer optimization and digital marketing. The addition of Continuous Pricing further expands the strategic relationship and reflects a shared commitment to advancing Modern Airline Retailing through innovation that delivers measurable business outcomes today while supporting TAP Air Portugal's long-term retail transformation.

About PROS

PROS, Inc. is the leading offer management provider to the airline industry, helping airlines deliver seamless retail experiences designed to maximize revenue and margin growth. Powered by AI, the PROS Platform enables commercial teams to align capacity with demand and coordinate pricing, merchandising and offer strategies to construct and market optimal offers in real time. By optimizing every customer interaction, PROS helps airlines improve revenue performance and quality, increase commercial agility, attract more customers and build lasting loyalty. Learn more at pros.com.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal’s leading airline and is a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP operates more than 1,250 weekly flights to 88 cities: 10 in North America, 15 in South America, 13 in Africa and the Middle East, seven in Portugal and 43 in the rest of Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese Airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is one of the 20 safest airlines in the world in 2026, according to Airline Ratings.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.