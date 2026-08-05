AXS Named Exclusive Primary and Secondary Ticketing Partner for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

LOS ANGELES & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Las Vegas Events announced today that the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® has named AXS, a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, as its exclusive primary and secondary ticketing partner. The NFR, celebrating its 41st year in Las Vegas, is scheduled for Dec. 3-12, 2026 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The expanded relationship brings primary ticketing, official resale, and sponsorship under one partnership, creating a more integrated experience for NFR season ticket holders and fans. Season ticket holders will be able to manage their tickets and resale activity through their AXS account and mobile app, while fans looking to attend individual performances will have access to a secure and transparent official marketplace.

Season tickets and tickets listed through the Official Fan-to-Fan marketplace will be available beginning Aug.12, 2026. The general public ticket onsale will follow on Aug. 13, 2026 at noon PT.

“Las Vegas Events is pleased to partner with AXS to provide NFR season ticket holders and fans with a more integrated ticketing experience,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “Season ticket holders will be able to manage their accounts through an easy-to-navigate platform supported by AXS’s safety and security protocols. AXS will also become the NFR’s official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace, giving rodeo fans a trusted place to find and sell tickets as they plan their NFR experience in Las Vegas.”

Known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, the Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding to compete for a share of the increased purse and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle. In 2025, the event had a total attendance of 175,846 over the ten rounds of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out 379 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

As the NFR’s exclusive ticketing partner, AXS will receive assets that include on-site, in-arena and in-market branding and exposure opportunities, digital activations and promotions through NFR social and digital channels, and additional opportunities throughout the rodeo season.

“The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is a bucket-list event with an incredibly dedicated fan base and sustained demand year after year,” said Tom Andrus, President of North America, AXS. “With AXS powering both primary ticketing and official resale, fans get a seamless, trusted experience from a connected ecosystem while NFR gains richer insights and greater control over their own tickets.”

The partnership further strengthens AXS’s leadership across the fair and rodeo market nationally, while reinforcing AXS’s growing presence in Las Vegas. AXS works with leading venues, teams, festivals and live event organizations to deliver modern ticketing solutions designed to support high-demand events, protect fans and give partners more control from onsale through event day.

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit NFRexperience.com or through social media at @LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest ProRodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media @PRCA_ProRodeo.

About Las Vegas Events

Founded in 1983, Las Vegas Events is a private, not-for-profit organization partially funded by hotel room tax. LVE has created a model to integrate all elements of special events and formally improve communication between event producers and Las Vegas’ hotel properties and sponsors. Since 1991, Las Vegas Events has produced, presented or supported more than 800 events.

www.lasvegasevents.com

About the Wrangler NFR

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), considered the world’s premier rodeo, features 10 straight days of the best in PRCA PRORODEO competition, with a total of 120 contestants competing every night in seven events. Each December, the top 15 contestants, based on the PRCA | Bill Fick Ford World Standings, in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding qualify to compete at the Wrangler NFR.

www.prorodeo.com

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, First Avenue, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.