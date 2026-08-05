Health Universe Partners with Atropos Health to Bring Trusted Real-World Evidence Directly into Clinical Workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Universe, the secure operating environment for agentic healthcare, today announced a partnership with Atropos Health, the world’s largest creator of real-world evidence (RWE) for clinical decision making. Through the partnership, healthcare organizations using Health Universe will gain seamless access to Atropos Health's clinical decision support capabilities directly within the platform, enabling clinicians to incorporate high-quality, patient-specific evidence into everyday care decisions.

Healthcare organizations are managing an unprecedented volume of clinical guidelines, research, and patient data, making it increasingly difficult for clinicians to keep pace with the latest evidence at the point of care. And with only 14% of clinical decisions being backed by high-quality evidence, new tools are needed to solve complex cases that do not fit a standard clinical trial profile. As a result, many are turning to consumer AI tools outside their health system's oversight to quickly find answers. This shadow AI leaves healthcare organizations with little visibility into how recommendations are generated or if they are based on evidence.

Together, Health Universe and Atropos Health give clinicians access to relevant guidelines, publications, and patient-specific insights within their existing workflows, while giving health systems the governance and transparency needed to deploy AI safely.

"We've lived through this before," said Doug Fridsma, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Science Officer at Health Universe, who previously served as Chief Science Officer at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. "With Meaningful Use, we focused on adoption before we truly understood how these systems work together -- we didn't build evaluation and trust into the basic infrastructure and AI is on a similar path. As clinicians face an overwhelming volume of clinical information, they need trusted infrastructure that delivers transparent, evidence-based insights within their workflows. Bringing Atropos Health into a governed environment, where you can actually see what an agent is doing, is what being AI-ready looks like."

Health Universe serves as the secure operating environment for agentic healthcare, enabling organizations to retrieve complete patient records from any source and securely deploy agents and applications under a single governance model. The Health Universe Network connects more than 1 million providers across 250+ EHRs, 100,000+ clinics, and 6,000+ hospitals, representing 85% of U.S. care locations and more than 230 million patient records. The platform is used by leading healthcare organizations, including Duke Clinical Research Institute and i-Cubed, as well as New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, to support secure AI deployment across clinical research and healthcare operations.

Atropos Health is the latest capability to be available through Health Universe, giving clinicians access to real-world evidence and clinical decision support for complex questions where traditional guidelines may fall short. By integrating these insights into existing workflows, clinicians can access trusted intelligence without adding disconnected tools that may be out of compliance with organizational policies.

“We are of course thrilled to partner with Brigham and his team to bring Atropos to Health Universe. We founded Health Universe to make the best clinical agentic AI available where clinicians need it, securely and in context,” said Dan Caron, CEO and Founder of Health Universe. “This partnership further strengthens our position as the premier operating environment for agentic healthcare."

"Healthcare organizations need trusted evidence that's available the moment decisions are being made, not buried in disconnected systems," said Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. "We built Atropos Health to work inside clinical workflows, not around them. By bringing our evidence generation capabilities into Health Universe's governed environment, providers can access personalized, patient-specific evidence without leaving their workflow, while health systems gain the transparency and oversight needed to confidently deploy AI."

Atropos Health hosts the industry’s largest federated healthcare data network, with over 300 million unique patients, and created Alexandria, the world’s largest library of precision real-world evidence. Alexandria includes over 500 million precision evidence-based findings and is projected to produce more than two billion findings by the end of 2026.

An evaluation found that this additional evidence in Alexandria improved the percentage of clinical questions answered with real-world evidence by >100% across a benchmark of over 5,000 real physician questions. Atropos Health’s integrated AI solution for real-world evidence generation also outperformed GPT 5.4, Claude 4.6 Opus, Llama 4 Maverick, Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview by an average of 2-3x on achieving evidence-based answers.

To learn more about Health Universe and its agentic operating system, visit http://www.healthuniverse.com. For more information on Atropos Health, visit https://www.atroposhealth.com/.

About Health Universe

Health Universe is the secure operating environment for agentic healthcare, enabling healthcare organizations to safely integrate and govern autonomous and human-in-the-loop agents in regulated clinical environments. The company’s HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 Type II-certified platform automates complex workflows across oncology, clinical research, and healthcare operations. By incorporating inspectable, traceable, auditable agents, Health Universe reduces hours of manual administrative and clinical work to minutes. Internal AI builders can also use Health Universe to deploy applications and agents in a secure, compliant environment that quickly allows ideas to reach production. Headquartered in San Francisco, Health Universe is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Susa Ventures, Twelve Below, and Oncology Ventures. For more information, visit www.healthuniverse.com.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is a real-world evidence company closing the gap between the decisions made in medicine and the evidence available to inform them. By transforming real patient outcomes into rapid, publication-grade evidence, Atropos Health helps clinicians, life science organizations, and health technology companies ground their work in what actually works — for the specific patient, cohort, or question at hand.