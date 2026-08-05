CoreWeave Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Solidigm to Strengthen Its Integrated AI Cloud Platform

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced a multi-year strategic agreement with Solidigm, a pioneer in enterprise data storage and a leading supplier of high-capacity AI infrastructure storage solutions, for priority access to enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) capacity supporting CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform. The agreement extends CoreWeave’s integrated approach to AI, helping to ensure that storage capacity scales alongside customer demand across the rest of its platform.

AI workloads depend on an integrated stack – compute, networking, storage, and software – that performs together at scale. As demand for AI accelerates, keeping every layer of that stack ahead of demand has become essential to how quickly customers can move from experimentation to production. Storage, in particular, has become a critical constraint in capacity planning. CoreWeave established this direct, multi-year agreement with Solidigm to secure priority allocation as enterprise AI adoption accelerates and industry-wide storage supply tightens.

"CoreWeave was built to give AI pioneers everything they need in one place, so they can build and deploy without stitching together their own infrastructure," said Sachin Jain, chief operating officer of CoreWeave. "Storage is part of that promise. This agreement gives us priority access to the storage our roadmap depends on, allowing customers to focus on what they’re building instead of the infrastructure underneath it."

"Long-term supply commitments are becoming a strategic advantage of staying ahead of demand, and this agreement aligns to that vision," said Paul Palonsky, executive vice president and head of global sales at Solidigm. "This agreement reflects the confidence Solidigm has in CoreWeave's growth and its position as a full-stack AI cloud provider. "

CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results, its position as the only AI cloud provider to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Solidigm

Solidigm, a pioneer in enterprise data storage, leverages decades of product leadership and technical innovation, collaborating with customers to transform their business and propel them into the data-centric future. Our legacy of industry leadership is helping enable AI and more with our robust end-to-end product portfolio for core data centers to the edge. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Solidigm operates globally as a standalone subsidiary of SK hynix Inc. Discover how we're advancing the industry at solidigm.com.