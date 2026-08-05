Bloomreach Launches Multi-Agent "Ask Me Anything" Capability Powered by Loomi, Transforming the Search Bar Into a Single Entry Point for Shoppers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the AI company for personalization, today announced the launch of a new "Ask Me Anything" agentic capability for brands and retailers. Powered by Loomi, the company’s agentic personalization platform, the experience transforms the search bar into a single entry point where shoppers can search by keyword, ask conversational shopping questions, and even get help with customer service — all without switching tools or pages.

"Shoppers don't think in channels or tools — they just have questions and needs. What we've built brings that reality to life for ecommerce." Share

The "Ask Me Anything" capability works by stitching together a number of different functionalities. Loomi conversational agent serves as the orchestration layer, recognizing shopper intent and routing each request to the right experience in real time. Keyword searches leverage Loomi's deep capabilities in traditional search and merchandising to give fast, relevant responses. Shopping questions leverage its generative capabilities to provide more thorough expertise and guidance.

Through integrations with any third-party customer service agent, shoppers can even ask questions related to orders and returns directly in the search bar. These questions get routed to a brand's existing service agent, easily plugging into existing workflows and service desk setups. For shoppers, everything happens within a single window, offering a seamless experience.

"Shoppers don't think in channels or tools — they just have questions and needs,” said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “What we've built brings that reality to life for ecommerce. One entry point, powered by Loomi, that understands any intent and returns the right experience instantly. That's the power of having your entire experience orchestrated by a single AI context layer.”

The “Ask Me Anything” experience is available now and is already supporting shoppers with reduced friction, faster answers, and a richer experience from the first query to the final click.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience through Loomi, its agentic personalization platform. With apps spanning email, web, ads, search, and more — and agents spanning marketing and conversational shopping — Loomi brings real-time personalization to life at every customer touchpoint. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Loomi powers personalization for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.