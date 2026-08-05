New Mountain Capital To Acquire Jensen Hughes; Taps Dr. Hisham Mahmoud to Serve as Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Mountain Capital, LLC (“New Mountain”), a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $60 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jensen Hughes (“Jensen Hughes” or the “Company”), a global leader in fire protection engineering and nuclear risk engineering, from Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a legacy that dates back to 1939, Jensen Hughes provides mission-critical, compliance-driven engineering and consulting services to facility owners, architects and engineers, and nuclear utilities across the full asset lifecycle. The Company’s capabilities include code consulting, fire and life safety system design, nuclear risk and safety advisory services, and research and testing. Jensen Hughes is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland and has approximately 2,000 employees globally in 110 offices serving clients in over 100 countries.

Jensen Hughes and New Mountain also announced its plan to appoint Dr. Hisham Mahmoud to serve as Chairman of the Board, upon the closing of the transaction. Dr. Mahmoud is a recognized industry leader and Senior Advisor at New Mountain, where he helps shape and support the firm’s infrastructure services investment strategy. New Mountain first identified Jensen Hughes more than a decade ago through its longstanding focus on infrastructure services and engineering & consulting businesses and has followed the Company’s development closely since then. The investment builds on New Mountain’s strong track record of partnering with leadership teams and Dr. Mahmoud to scale differentiated, market-leading infrastructure services businesses.

“Jensen Hughes has built a highly differentiated global platform defined by our company culture, technical excellence, deep client relationships and an unwavering purpose of making our world safe, secure & resilient,” said Raj Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Jensen Hughes. “New Mountain has extensive experience building leading engineering and consulting businesses and has developed a deep understanding of Jensen Hughes and our markets over many years. We are excited to partner with the New Mountain team as we continue investing in our people, expanding our capabilities, advancing our industry and helping clients address increasingly complex safety and regulatory requirements.”

“Jensen Hughes is a clear global leader in fire protection engineering, with exceptional professionals who play a meaningful role in shaping the codes and standards that govern the industry,” said Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, Senior Advisor at New Mountain. “Raj and his team have built an outstanding company and culture, and I am honored to play a role in the next phase of Jensen Hughes’ impressive growth journey.”

“We have followed Jensen Hughes for more than a decade as part of New Mountain’s longstanding sector effort in infrastructure services and engineering & consulting, and we are proud to partner with Raj and the broader Jensen Hughes team,” said Lars Johansson, Managing Director at New Mountain. “We look forward to supporting the Company’s continued growth through investment in its people, capabilities, and strategic acquisitions,” said Nate Gery, Director at New Mountain.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

AEC Advisors & Harris Williams served as co-financial advisors and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to New Mountain. BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Gryphon and Jensen Hughes.

ABOUT JENSEN HUGHES

Jensen Hughes is a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology solutions specializing in fire protection engineering and nuclear risk engineering. With a legacy that dates back to 1939, the company’s 2,000+ engineers, consultants and other employees work together to support clients in more than 100 countries from over 110 offices worldwide. Across a broad range of end-markets, our multidisciplinary expertise includes code consulting, systems design, risk analysis, process safety management, laboratory testing, emergency management, and security risk consulting. Everything we do is guided by a single purpose: making our world safe, secure, and resilient. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with approximately $60 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, please visit newmountaincapital.com.