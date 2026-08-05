Springer Nature and OpenEvidence Announce Agreement to Maximise Exposure of Trusted Findings On OpenEvidence Platform

NEW YORK & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springer Nature and OpenEvidence today announced a subscription agreement that brings peer-reviewed content from Springer Nature into OpenEvidence, where physicians can retrieve and cite it during patient care. This agreement took effect August 4 and forms part of Springer Nature’s community led ARC3 framework.

Clinicians and healthcare professionals need quick and easy access to the very latest trusted insights to help inform their decisions. Today's announcement ensures they will have access to trusted scientific and medical content published by Springer Nature at the point of care, in the AI platform they already use.

Frank Vranken Peeters, Chief Executive Officer at Springer Nature, said: “Springer Nature and OpenEvidence share a common goal – to achieve maximum exposure for scientific research, while ensuring authors receive clear attribution and that their work is connected back to its original source. By partnering with OpenEvidence, one of the leading services delivering clinical findings at the point of care for healthcare professionals, we can help clinicians access trusted research, therefore supporting better-informed decisions and greater real-world impact.”

Daniel Nadler, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of OpenEvidence, said: “Springer Nature publishes many of the world’s most influential medical journals, books, and society publications. Bringing clinical findings from the Springer Nature portfolio into OpenEvidence widens the range of questions a physician can get a deeper sourced answer to, across every major area of medicine. And, in the process, connects the authors of practice-changing medicine and research with the clinicians who use it.”

This agreement, which forms part of Springer Nature’s community-led ARC3 framework, means researchers will be able to benefit from greater use of their work and have confidence in how it is accessed. The ARC3 licensing framework ensures:

Clear attribution and links back to the original research;

Transparency around how research content is used; and

Alignment with Springer Nature's Responsible AI Principles.

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature is one of the leading publishers of research in the world. We publish the largest number of journals and books and are a pioneer in open research. Through our leading brands, trusted for more than 180 years, we provide technology-enabled products, platforms and services that help researchers to uncover new ideas and share their discoveries, health professionals to stay at the forefront of medical science, and educators to advance learning. We are proud to be part of progress, working together with the communities we serve to share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. For more information, please visit about.springernature.com and follow Springer Nature.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing and most widely-used clinical decision support platform and medical search engine among U.S clinicians. According to independent studies, more American physicians use OpenEvidence than all other AI platforms combined. OpenEvidence is trusted by millions of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand the world’s collective medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by the majority of physicians in the United States. OpenEvidence is free for all verified U.S. clinicians. Learn more at openevidence.com.