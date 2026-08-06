Thumba Announces Strategic Partnership With Testhouse to Accelerate AI-Powered Quality Engineering Innovation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumba, an AI-driven software quality engineering platform that automates the end-to-end development lifecycle, today announced a strategic partnership with Testhouse, a global leader in quality engineering and digital assurance.

As organisations accelerate digital transformation, engineering teams face increasing pressure to deliver software faster without compromising quality. This partnership brings together Thumba’s AI-powered platform and Testhouse’s 26 years of quality engineering expertise to help organisations improve efficiency and enhance release confidence across complex digital ecosystems.

Available in SaaS and agentic versions, Thumba embeds quality in software delivery with AI-powered requirement analysis, user story and test case generation, test data design, automation and intelligent quality engineering.

Together, Thumba and Testhouse will help enterprises de-risk future releases, accelerate time-to-market and maximise the return on AI investments.

“Partnering with Testhouse marks an important milestone in our mission to redefine software engineering through intelligent automation and AI,” said Jermy Jose, Head of Product, Thumba. “By combining our platform capabilities with Testhouse’s proven expertise, we can help organisations modernise their quality engineering strategies and accelerate business outcomes.”

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing AI-driven innovation to the heart of quality engineering,” said Ani Gopinath, CEO, Testhouse. “Together with Thumba, we are equipping enterprises with the intelligence and assurance they need to deliver software faster, with greater confidence and quality.”

As Thumba’s quality engineering partner, Testhouse will leverage its global delivery capabilities, enterprise testing expertise and AI-powered quality engineering methodologies to help organisations modernise testing, optimise release readiness and build scalable quality practices for today’s fast-moving digital landscape.

Together, Thumba and Testhouse are empowering organisations to build, test and release software with greater speed, intelligence and confidence.

About Thumba

Thumba is an AI-powered software engineering platform that helps organisations accelerate software delivery by embedding intelligence and quality across the development lifecycle, enabling faster releases, improved productivity and better business outcomes.

About Testhouse

Testhouse is a global quality engineering and digital assurance partner with over 26 years of experience delivering AI-powered quality engineering, test automation, performance engineering and digital assurance services. Recognised by Gartner and trusted by enterprises worldwide, Testhouse helps organisations accelerate innovation, reduce risk and deliver high-quality digital experiences at scale.