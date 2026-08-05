Genius Sports and Kalshi Strike Major Official Data, Media and Integrity Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), a global leader in real-time sports data, today announced an agreement with Kalshi to provide the next-generation financial exchange with official data, marketing, media and integrity services.

Having established the market for official sports data across a variety of regulated industries, Genius Sports will provide Kalshi with the highest quality, real-time data across its full soccer portfolio. This includes the English Premier League, Serie A, Liga MX, Argentine Primera División, French Ligue 1 and more.

By using verified official data as a consistent source of truth to settle sports prediction market contracts, the agreement is designed to enhance transparency while reducing reliance on unofficial or delayed data sources.

To further strengthen market transparency and safeguard the integrity of sports, Kalshi will participate in Genius Sports’ established information-sharing processes, restricting certain market types and enhancing visibility.

Genius Sports will help to drive Kalshi’s continued audience growth through marketing services, including its Legend-owned media properties.

“As the prediction market ecosystem continues to expand at a rapid pace, the use of official data and integrity services is more important than ever,” said Adam Barrick, Head of Sports Partnerships at Kalshi. “We’re proud to partner with Genius Sports, with their proven track record in providing the highest quality sports data and working alongside leagues to protect the transparency of sporting competitions.”

“Prediction markets will scale on a foundation of trusted, fast and accurate data, reliable technology and robust integrity services, and that is exactly where Genius Sports is uniquely positioned,” said Sean Conroy, EVP of Rights & Partnerships, at Genius Sports. “This partnership with Kalshi demonstrates how we can provide the essential technology layer that enables accurate and transparent sports markets. As this category grows, we believe Genius Sports will play a central role in shaping its development while helping protect the integrity of sports.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global leader in real-time sports data, and the official technology and media partner powering the global sports ecosystem. Its platform is used in more than 150 countries, connecting leagues, teams, sportsbooks, broadcasters, brands and fans through official data, video, analytics and fan engagement solutions.

Genius Sports partners with more than 1,000 sports organizations worldwide, including the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Through AI, computer vision and live sports technology, Genius Sports helps rights holders capture, manage and commercialize their content across the full fan journey.

For more information, visit geniussports.com.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s next-generation financial exchange. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform, trusted by millions of people and a growing number of institutions in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.