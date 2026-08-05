MapQuest Opens Its Mapping Platform to AI Agents with a New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, Plus 1 Billion Free Transactions to Celebrate

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MapQuest, the pioneering mapping brand, today announced the launch of the MapQuest MCP, a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that gives AI agents direct access to MapQuest's location platform, including geocoding, routing, and mapping. To mark the launch, MapQuest is making 1 billion transactions available for free to developers who build on the MapQuest MCP Server.

Location is one of the most-requested capabilities in AI agents, yet adding it has meant custom integration work. The MapQuest MCP Server eliminates that. Any MCP-compatible agent, including Claude, Cursor, and Codex, can discover MapQuest's mapping tools automatically and start calling them. Developers can be up and running in minutes.

"Location is one of the first things developers reach for when they build an agent, and until now it meant reading API docs and writing code," said Doug Berger, MapQuest General Manager. "With our MCP server, an agent can geocode an address, plan a multi-stop route, or even build a location-aware route planning app in minutes. We've spent 30 years helping people find their way, and we can now provide that same trusted mapping data directly to developers working within the AI-agent ecosystem."

What developers can do

Out of the box, the MapQuest MCP Server exposes MapQuest's core location tools to any connected agent:

Geocoding: convert addresses and place names into precise coordinates, and reverse-geocode coordinates back into addresses.

convert addresses and place names into precise coordinates, and reverse-geocode coordinates back into addresses. Routing and directions: generate turn-by-turn routes, including multi-stop trips, between any set of locations.

generate turn-by-turn routes, including multi-stop trips, between any set of locations. Mapping: produce map images to render inside agent and chat experiences, or dynamic maps that can be included in any application.

Because the server speaks the open Model Context Protocol, there is no MapQuest-specific SDK to learn. Developers point their agent at the server, authenticate with an API key, and the tools appear automatically, with no changes to MapQuest's underlying APIs.

1 billion transactions, on the house

MapQuest is opening a shared pool of 1 billion transactions to the developer community, free to anyone who connects through the MCP server while the community pool lasts. The goal is to let developers prototype, test, and ship location features without worrying about cost, from an indie developer adding maps to a travel assistant to an enterprise team building production location intelligence into its agent stack.

A standing free tier and paid plans remain available for teams that outgrow the launch offer, with production-grade rate limiting, caching, and reliability built in.

"AI agents are quickly becoming a primary way software gets built and deployed. We want MapQuest to be the location layer developers reach for by default," said Walter Baum, VP Sales, MapQuest. "Opening a billion transactions to the community is how we earn that. We would rather get our data into the hands of builders today than wait for them to come find us."

Availability

The MapQuest MCP Server is available today. Developers can get started, read the docs, and follow a five-minute quick start at mapquest.com/mcp.

About MapQuest

MapQuest is one of the most recognized names in digital navigation, helping tens of millions of people every month find their way across the United States and around the world. Launched in 1996, MapQuest pioneered online mapping and turn-by-turn directions, and continues to deliver trusted maps, routing, and local discovery through MapQuest.com and the MapQuest mobile app. Beyond consumer navigation, the MapQuest Platform offers a developer-grade suite of geocoding, routing, and mapping APIs that power location experiences for businesses across logistics, real estate, retail, and SaaS, and the company's RoadWarrior product serves last-mile delivery drivers with multi-stop route optimization. MapQuest is owned and operated by System1, Inc. Visit MapQuest.com to learn more.

About System1, Inc.

System1 (NYSE: SST) operates flagship consumer brands across shopping, travel, and search — including MapQuest, Startpage, CouponFollow, and Dogpile — alongside a best-in-class customer acquisition and marketing platform powered by AI and machine learning. For more information, visit System1.com.