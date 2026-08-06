Massive Bio Named an OpenAI Select Partner

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a global precision oncology company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Massive Bio will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Massive Bio brings oncology-domain expertise, clinical workflow integration, and delivery capabilities for health systems, research networks, biopharmaceutical companies, clinicians, and patient-support organizations.

“Massive Bio has focused from the beginning on turning AI into scalable infrastructure for clinical research. Being named an OpenAI Select Partner strengthens our ability to pair frontier models with oncology expertise and governed delivery, helping healthcare and life sciences organizations move from promising pilots to measurable production workflows,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio.

Massive Bio supports organizations across healthcare and life sciences with AI-enabled clinical-trial intelligence, pre-screening, potential-match identification, referral orchestration, patient engagement, and real-world data solutions. Its work includes transforming complex protocol criteria into structured, machine-readable parameters and integrating clinical and biomarker information to surface potential trial options for review by qualified professionals. Massive Bio's technology supports research and trial workflows and does not replace clinical judgment or determine final study eligibility.

The Select Partner milestone builds on Massive Bio's previously announced work with OpenAI to support large-scale clinical-trial protocol parameterization and real-time patient pre-screening. That work focuses on converting complex eligibility criteria into structured parameters for human-reviewed pre-screening workflows.

“AI will matter in oncology only when it can convert complex evidence into timely, responsible action inside real clinical and research workflows. Our OpenAI Select Partner status strengthens our ability to combine frontier models with oncology-specific knowledge, human oversight, and rigorous evaluation, helping teams move from manual protocol interpretation to scalable, traceable execution,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio.

Looking ahead, Massive Bio plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings, invest in talent and enablement, and scale governed deployments for clinical-trial intelligence, patient access, and precision-oncology operations, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes. The company will focus on clearly bounded use cases with human oversight, performance evaluation, data governance, and lifecycle monitoring.

“Select Partner status strengthens our ability to bring frontier AI into the operational fabric of oncology and clinical research. Our engineering focus is on building reliable, interoperable systems that connect advanced models to governed data, clinical workflows, and measurable execution—so organizations can scale AI with confidence and clarity,” said Çağatay M. Çulcuoğlu, Co-Founder, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Massive Bio.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, and Çağatay M. Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, expands access to clinical research, and optimizes clinical-trial operations across 17 countries. Its technology and services support patients, physicians, research sites, health systems, and biopharmaceutical organizations across the clinical-trial lifecycle.

For more information, visit massivebio.com.