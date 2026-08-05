Kinly Awarded Position on NASA SEWP VI to Support US Federal Technology Modernization

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinly, a globally leading workplace experience partner, today announced it has been awarded a position on NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI Government-Wide Acquisition Contract under Category A.

SEWP is used across the US government to purchase commercial technology. Through SEWP VI, agencies will have streamlined access to Kinly’s industry-leading expertise, managed services and workplace collaboration solutions.

Kinly’s federal practice brings more than 41 years of experience supporting US government customers. Its tailored, end-to-end solutions help agencies create secure, connected and future-ready workplaces. These span individual Microsoft Teams Rooms, agency-wide meeting technology estates and mission-critical environments including command centers.

Kinly provides continuity from design and deployment through to ongoing support, helping agencies retain valuable system knowledge throughout the technology lifecycle. To meet federal security and assurance requirements, Kinly delivers government projects through qualified personnel with appropriate security clearances.

Ken Scaturro, CEO, Kinly, said:

“Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize while protecting the security and continuity of mission-critical operations. That requires more than simply buying new technology. It demands an experienced partner that understands how people, platforms and physical environments must work together to support mission success.

“Our federal team brings more than four decades of experience in digital transformation across government agencies. This expertise will empower organizations to move away from fragmented systems toward secure, resilient collaboration environments that connect meeting rooms, command centers and distributed teams. Kinly’s position on SEWP VI will make it easier for organizations to modernize their technology estates, realize operational benefits sooner and deliver transformation at scale.”

About Kinly:

Kinly is a leading workplace experience partner. Combining over four decades of expertise in collaboration, systems integration, managed services, and events, Kinly supports the world's leading organizations by turning complex, business critical needs into transformative solutions.

With over 1,400 employees across 25 offices worldwide, Kinly delivers secure, responsibly designed, and high-performance workplace collaboration solutions through a vendor-agnostic approach and a unique global international model. Its capabilities include AI-powered managed services, digital signage, and 24/7 global support, enabling businesses to create smarter and more connected work environments. For more information, visit kinly.com.