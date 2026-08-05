Veritas Capital to Acquire Trinity Consultants

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government, today announced that an affiliate of Veritas has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trinity Consultants (“Trinity” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and consulting services to the natural and built environment. Veritas will acquire Trinity from Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), who will reinvest in the Company and remain a minority shareholder. The Company’s management team and broader employee base will also continue to hold a meaningful ownership stake following the close of the transaction.

Clients operating advanced manufacturing, life science, healthcare, data center, and technically demanding commercial facilities rely on Trinity Consultants to solve complex environmental, engineering, and compliance challenges across the natural and built environment. Trinity pairs valued technical capabilities with a highly skilled workforce of engineers, scientists, and consultants to help clients navigate evolving regulations and de-risk mission-critical projects. Today, the Company serves more than 10,000 clients worldwide, with long-standing customer relationships.

Veritas will partner with Trinity President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Greywall, and the broader management team, who will continue to lead the Company through Trinity’s next phase of growth. “For over 50 years, Trinity Consultants has grown to be a premier platform of technical specialists, helping clients solve complex environmental, engineering, and scientific challenges by offering technical expertise and forging trusted relationships,” said Greywall. “Building on that foundation, we are excited to partner and reinvest alongside Veritas, whose strong track record of partnering with market-leading businesses in regulated, mission-critical markets makes it the ideal partner for our next phase of growth. We believe that, together, we can further expand our capabilities, invest in our people and technology, and help our clients address increasingly complex challenges across the natural and built environment.”

“We have long admired Trinity for delivering outcomes to clients navigating regulatory and engineering complexity in critical operating environments. We believe the Company is at a growth inflection point where we are uniquely positioned to be its next partner,” said Daniel Sugar, Partner & Co-Head of Flagship Private Equity at Veritas Capital. “We look forward to working with Paul and the Trinity team to support the execution of its strategy to drive account growth, accelerate investment in technology, and expand capabilities through acquisitions.”

“We first invested in Trinity because of our deep conviction in the Company’s culture, mission, and track record of growth,” said John Rachwalski, Partner at Oak Hill Capital. “Today, our reinvestment underscores our conviction that Trinity is well positioned to build on its strong foundation, capitalize on future growth opportunities, and continue helping clients achieve better outcomes across the increasingly complex natural and built environment.”

The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Harris Williams, J.P. Morgan, AEC Advisors, and Baird are serving as financial advisors to Oak Hill and Trinity. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Oak Hill and Trinity. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal advisor to Veritas.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environment.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a long-standing technology investor with over $54 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The Firm invests in companies that provide mission-critical products, services and software, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, energy and national security, is core to the Firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national and global assets, focused on improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing educational systems, accelerating energy transition and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a thematic, middle-market private equity firm focused primarily on investing in resilient, defensive growth-oriented services businesses in North America. The firm takes a systematic approach to identifying and building enduring franchises aligned with high conviction themes in (i) digital infrastructure; (ii) financial services; and (iii) essential services. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Menlo Park and Stamford, over its ~40-year history, Oak Hill and its predecessors have invested in over 115 companies and has raised over $25 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.