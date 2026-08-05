Emerald Transformer and Texas Transformers & Equipment Partner to Deliver US-Assembled Transformer and Substation Solutions

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Transformer, a leading provider of transformer lifecycle solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Texas Transformers & Equipment, Inc. (TTE) to deliver US-assembled transformer and substation solutions backed by comprehensive testing, field support, and an industry-leading five-year warranty.

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine the strengths of two organizations committed to delivering quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service," said Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer." Share

Through the partnership, Texas Transformers & Equipment will supply pad-mounted transformer and substation units, while Emerald Transformer will perform final assembly in the United States, including final processing, tanking, oil filling, wiring, electrical testing, and shipment. Emerald will also provide commissioning support and field technical services for transformers, substations, and critical power infrastructure supporting rapidly expanding data center projects.

The partnership expands domestic transformer assembly capacity while providing customers with a streamlined solution backed by rigorous quality control, responsive field support, and an industry-leading five-year warranty.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

US assembled pad-mounted transformers and substation solutions

Comprehensive testing and quality assurance

Commissioning and field technical support

Support for Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements, subject to project-specific qualification

Industry-leading five-year warranty

Streamlined project execution from manufacturing through startup

"This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to combine the strengths of two organizations committed to delivering quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service," said Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer. “By bringing together Texas Transformers & Equipment's manufacturing expertise and Emerald Transformer's assembly, testing, and nationwide field service capabilities, we're able to provide customers with a complete solution that supports the growing demand for dependable power infrastructure while strengthening domestic manufacturing."

"We're proud to partner with Emerald Transformer to expand our ability to serve customers with dependable, U.S.-assembled transformer and substation solutions," said Shrirang Golhar, Head of Sales and Engineering of Texas Transformers & Equipment. "Together, we are delivering a reliable path from manufacturing through commissioning and long-term customer support."

The partnership may also support projects subject to Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements. Compliance will be evaluated on a project-specific basis based on applicable federal requirements, product configuration, manufacturing processes, and domestic-content criteria. As utilities modernize the grid and investment grows across data centers, renewable energy, federal infrastructure, and industrial facilities, Emerald and TTE are positioned to meet the increasing demand for dependable U.S.-based assembly, testing, and technical support.

Together, Emerald Transformer and Texas Transformers & Equipment are helping strengthen the domestic power infrastructure supply chain by delivering reliable transformer solutions backed by engineering capabilities, responsive technical support, and extensive lifecycle experience.

About Emerald Transformer

Emerald Transformer, headquartered in McKinney, Texas, is a leading provider of transformer lifecycle solutions with more than 50 years of industry experience. The company provides comprehensive transformer services, including new and remanufactured transformer sales, U.S. transformer assembly, repair, field technical services, oil processing, decommissioning, recycling, parts, and asset management. Supported by a nationwide network of strategically located facilities and service centers, Emerald delivers dependable solutions that help customers maximize equipment reliability while minimizing downtime. For more information, visit www.emeraldtransformer.com.

About Texas Transformers & Equipment

Texas Transformers & Equipment is a leading supplier of custom pad-mounted transformers, substations, dry-type transformers, and power transformers serving utility, industrial, commercial, renewable energy, and infrastructure markets throughout North America. The company delivers high-quality, customizable power solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today's critical electrical infrastructure.