Dutch Bros Accelerates its Expansion with Strategic Site Acquisition in Key Growth Markets

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; "Dutch Bros" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S. quick-service beverage industry, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the real estate and related site assets of up to 65 Salad and Go™ locations across Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas. The closing is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026 and is subject to applicable approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The site acquisition would provide Dutch Bros with a portfolio of established drive-thru locations that the Company expects to convert into Dutch Bros shops in 2027.

"New shop growth is one of the most important drivers of our long-term strategy, and this potential site acquisition demonstrates how we’re investing to accelerate that growth," said Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros. "These sites would expand our leadership position across Arizona, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Texas, where we've built strong brand awareness and see a significant opportunity to continue densifying our footprint. As we thoughtfully convert these sites, we look forward to bringing the Dutch Bros experience to even more communities."

As Dutch Bros continues its expansion, the Company is well-positioned to continue strengthening its presence in markets across the country.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru specialty beverage leader dedicated to making a massive difference, one cup at a time. It was founded in Grants Pass, Oregon, in 1992 and now shares its vibrant culture and fully customizable drinks at 1,225 locations as of June 30, 2026. Dutch Bros Coffee serves a wide variety of unique, handcrafted beverages such as its exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel® energy drink, Myst Energy Refresher™, specialty coffee, nitrogen-infused cold brew, tea, lemonade, soda and more.

Dutch Bros Coffee is wholeheartedly focused on radiating kindness and sharing the Dutch Luv®. In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, the Dutch Bros Foundation® is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves. Through local giving and annual nation-wide initiatives, the Dutch Bros Foundation makes impactful contributions to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: receipt of applicable approvals and consummation of the proposed site acquisitions, and the timing and anticipated benefits of the proposed site acquisitions. These statements are based on Dutch Bros’ current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Dutch Bros’ control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those related to Dutch Bros’ inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the site acquisitions, Dutch Bros’ ability to hire and retain employees in connection with the site acquisitions or otherwise, any problems that may arise in successfully integrating acquired sites and assets, which may result in Dutch Bros not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected, or general economic conditions, and other risks, including those described in Dutch Bros’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 13, 2026, Dutch Bros’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2026, and in our future reports to be filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Dutch Bros undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.