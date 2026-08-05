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Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Selects Jesta I.S. to Modernize Sales Audit Operations with Vision Suite

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of enterprise ERP suites for brand manufacturers, wholesalers, and omnichannel retailers, today announced that Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) has selected Jesta I.S. as its solution partner to implement its Vision Sales Audit solution, modernizing and streamlining its sales auditing processes across the organization.

“We are proud to partner with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries on this important technology transformation initiative,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S.

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Jesta I.S. was selected following a formal competitive procurement process initiated through a Sales Audit Solution RFP, advancing through multiple evaluation stages to demonstrate the strength of its solution and expertise.

Under the agreement, Jesta will deliver and implement its Vision Sales Audit solution as part of a cloud-based SaaS deployment, supporting MBLL with implementation services, integration, training, and ongoing operational support.

Vision Sales Audit will provide MBLL with a more agile and holistic approach to sales data reconciliation, delivering stronger financial controls and deeper operational insight across its retail network. The platform is designed to replace legacy systems, enable long-term scalability, and ensure a smooth transition of existing data from prior on-premise sales audit environments.

The project encompasses the deployment of Vision Sales Audit, integration with key business systems, user enablement, and ongoing support through testing and go-live, helping MBLL teams transition smoothly to the new platform.

“We are proud to partner with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries on this important technology transformation initiative,” said Arvind Gupta, President of Jesta I.S. “Our Vision Sales Audit cloud solution is purpose-built to help organizations strengthen financial controls, data protection, streamline reconciliation processes, and gain real-time visibility into their operations while laying important groundwork for evolution to future state composable application architecture. We look forward to delivering measurable value as MBLL modernizes its sales audit capabilities.”

Jesta’s Vision Sales Audit is part of the broader Vision Suite, offering a unified platform for retail and supply chain management. Through this initiative, MBLL will benefit from improved data accuracy, enhanced operational insights, and a scalable architecture designed to support future growth.

About Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is a Crown corporation of the Province of Manitoba. We distribute and sell liquor, provide gaming and entertainment experiences, and source and distribute non-medical cannabis to retailers in the province, all in a socially responsible manner.

Our profits go to the Province of Manitoba’s general revenue and support priority programming in areas like health care, education, social and community services.

Two per cent of anticipated annual net income is committed towards responsible gambling, responsible liquor and cannabis consumption, and research and treatment programs.

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite delivers visibility and connectivity to boost collaboration among your global brand manufacturing and wholesale partners. Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite bridges gap and ignites collaboration between head office, warehouse, store and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Suite 360 combines the power of the Supply Chain and Retail Management Suites to optimize end-to-end product journeys from concept to consumer.

Leveraging a Master Data foundation, the suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD Sports Canada, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.

Contacts

Media: Melanie Frank, Marketing Manager, Jesta I.S., marketing@jestais.com

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Release Summary
Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Selects Jesta I.S. to Modernize Sales Audit Operations with Vision Suite
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English
Hashtags
#AI
#ERP
#MerchandisePlanning
#MerchandisingERP
#Supplychainmanagement
#digitaltransformation
#inventorymanagement
#retailmanagement
#retailtech
#technology

Contacts

Media: Melanie Frank, Marketing Manager, Jesta I.S., marketing@jestais.com

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