Pathward and TabaPay Extend Partnership and Expand Program Offerings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) through its subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A. (“Pathward”), a national bank focused on expanding financial access through payments and lending solutions, recently announced it has extended its partnership and broadened program offerings with TabaPay, a leading money movement platform for innovators in emerging and regulated industries. The new agreement extends the partnership into 2031 and reinforces Pathward’s commitment to enabling faster payments and tailored solutions that address evolving customer needs by providing lending disbursements, cross-border money movement and preferred account funding.

“Together, Pathward and TabaPay are unlocking multi-threaded opportunities to help clients grow, adapt, and deliver faster, more seamless money movement experiences.” Share

“TabaPay is an industry leader, and we are thrilled to deepen our existing relationship to support additional use cases so that we can expand our businesses and introduce services to new markets,” said Pathward’s Chief Customer Officer, Will Sowell. “Together, Pathward and TabaPay are unlocking multi-threaded opportunities to help clients grow, adapt, and deliver faster, more seamless money movement experiences.”

In partnership with Pathward, TabaPay powers a broad range of money movement use cases, in support of direct-to-consumer use cases like early and earned wage access, plus installment loans. The collaboration, which includes Pathward providing acquiring sponsorship for TabaPay, will enable support for a variety of rapid bi-directional money movement use cases. This includes disbursement of loan proceeds via Automated Clearing House (ACH) network and payments and push-to-card, as well as loan repayment through ACH and acquiring. In certain cases, TabaPay delivers these capabilities on behalf of Pathward’s lending partners, supporting a relationship in which Pathward provides credit sponsorship, while TabaPay powers the underlying money movement.

Pathward and TabaPay began working together in 2020 with a shared focus on faster payments by helping facilitate funds transfer to eligible network-branded cards through Mastercard Move (Mastercard’s portfolio of money transfer solutions) and Visa Direct®. Under the new agreement, the collaboration now supports PULSE Disbursements to route push payments to Discover® Network1 branded cards.

“Pathward offers a multi-threaded approach to support various products, and our relationship has helped us further our mission of simplifying reliable, instant money movement,” said Manoj Verma, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at TabaPay. “As seamless money movement grows more complex, our partnership extension is an important component of delivering sustainable faster payment options across new use cases that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike.”

In addition to the new services offered from the expansion, customers can still perform fast funds disbursements, account-to-account transfers, funds transfers, person-to-person money transfers, merchant disbursements and merchant settlements. These offerings leverage Pathward’s risk and compliance infrastructure, which helps payments innovators in an accelerating market.

Learn more about Pathward’s Partner Solutions offerings at https://www.pathward.com/banking/.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at pathwardfinancial.com.

About TabaPay

TabaPay is a money movement platform specializing in payments for regulated and emerging industries, including fintech, lending, and platforms. Led by pioneers in instant money movement, TabaPay delivers tailored solutions designed for dynamic regulatory environments—driving best-in-class performance, risk rates below industry benchmarks, and meaningful cost savings. The company serves one-third of American households and is on track to process more than $100 billion in 2026.

1Discover Network and the Discover Acceptance Mark are service marks used by Pathward under license from DFS Services LLC.