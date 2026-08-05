Auntie Anne's Launches First Ever Global Partnership With DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gabby is opening the dollhouse doors, and Auntie Anne’s is bringing the pretzels. This month, Auntie Anne’s, one of seven iconic brands within Atlanta-based GoTo Foods®, launches its first-ever global brand partnership with DreamWorks Animation's Gabby's Dollhouse. The limited-time collaboration brings exclusive menu items, themed packaging and family-friendly experiences to participating locations across Australia, Ireland, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States, including Guam and Puerto Rico.

Each participating market puts its own spin on the magic, with exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse-inspired menu offerings and experiences tailored to local guests. This marks the largest partnership activation in Auntie Anne's history.

"Families have always been at the heart of the Auntie Anne's brand, and Gabby's Dollhouse celebrates the same curiosity, imagination and joy that our guests love," said Kerri Christian, Senior Vice President of International & Retail Channels Marketing at GoTo Foods. "Launching this first-ever global partnership gave us the opportunity to create unique experiences while bringing a magical collaboration to fans around the world."

In the United States, fans can enjoy the NEW Cat-tastic Kids Meal and the Dollhouse Delivery experience. The Cat-tastic Kids Meal includes eight Pretzel Nuggets, a small drink, a dip and an exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse headband in a custom box, designed to look just like the dollhouse, making unboxing half the fun.

Outside the U.S., guests are met with the Purr-fect Pairing, purchase a Lemonade and Pretzel at participating locations and guests receive a free exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse headband.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, Gabby's Dollhouse debuted on Netflix in 2021 and has become one of the platform's most popular preschool series, blending live action and animation to inspire creativity and imaginative play.

The NEW Cat-tastic Kids Meal and Gabby's Dollhouse offerings are available starting August 5 in the United States and August 31 internationally at participating Auntie Anne's locations while supplies last. Participating markets will introduce their own country-exclusive Gabby's Dollhouse menu items and promotions. Guests should check with their local Auntie Anne's for details.

About Auntie Anne's®

Auntie Anne's was founded in 1988 and is known for mixing, twisting, and baking pretzels to golden brown perfection in full view of guests. The stores can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, select Walmart- locations, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. As of March 29, 2026, there are more than 2,100 locations in the U.S. and 28 countries and territories. Fans can now order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup and catering. For more information, visit auntieannes.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Gabby’s Dollhouse

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has become the most-watched kids series on Netflix and a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly.

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