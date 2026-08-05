Corpay Cross-Border Named the Official FX Partner of Ultimate Sevens

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Ultimate Sevens, a new global rugby sevens championship backed by BIA Sports Group launching in August 2026. Under the agreement, Corpay becomes Ultimate Sevens exclusive and Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Partner, along with being an Ultimate Sevens Playmaker.

As the Championships’ exclusive foreign exchange partner, Corpay Cross-Border will provide Ultimate Sevens with comprehensive FX risk management solutions to help manage foreign exchange exposure from its day-to-day business activities. Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will also enable Ultimate Sevens to manage global payments through a single point of access.

“Corpay Cross-Border is thrilled to be named the exclusive and official FX partner of Ultimate Sevens,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “The team at Ultimate Sevens and BIA Sports Group are truly redefining the future of rugby through a global showcase for elite sevens athletes that prioritizes gender parity and a fast-paced style of play. We look forward to supporting Ultimate Sevens as they bring this dynamic brand of rugby to the next generation of fans across the globe.”

Nick Cowell, Commercial Director at Ultimate Sevens added: “We’re building a team of Playmakers for Ultimate Sevens that share the same vision of growing the sport globally and enabling fans to experience rugby sevens in a new light. Corpay Cross-Border coming on board as our latest partner will help us to manage global operations and payments across our multi-national events series as we kick-start the inaugural season and bring fans a fast-paced, exciting format full of world class rugby sevens talent.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Ultimate Sevens

Ultimate Sevens is a new global rugby sevens championship, taking a legacy sport and reinvigorating it for modern day sports fans. Built for the best players in the world, with an innovative event format, digital-first storytelling and a pathway for emerging talent, Ultimate Sevens will elevate rugby sevens for traditional and new generations of rugby fans to connect with and enjoy.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.