Pilot, General Motors and EVgo Power EV Road Trips with More Than 300 Fast-Charging Locations Nationwide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Company (Pilot), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) today announced their collaborative electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network has surpassed 300 locations with 1,300 fast-charging stalls across 40 states, marking a major milestone in expanding convenient, reliable EV travel across the United States. The network now spans approximately 75% of the contiguous United States, covering more than 2.2 million square miles and connecting drivers to destinations across the country.

“Pilot is making the most of all drivers’ miles by making long-distance EV travel more accessible and reliable than ever,” said Scott Hundley, director of light duty EV and infrastructure at Pilot. “Reaching more than 300 locations reflects our commitment to building a coast-to-coast charging network and delivering an exceptional travel experience that shows EV drivers they matter.”

Since launching the charging network in 2022, Pilot has consistently been rated by EV drivers as an industry-leading charging experience, earning a Plugshare score of 9.41 out of 10 as of July 2026. The exceptional amenities EV travelers can find at Pilot locations include:

Well-lit, fully staffed locations open 24/7 with free Wi-Fi and clean restrooms

On-site retail, restaurants and a variety of food, beverage and convenience options

Overhead canopies at several locations to protect drivers from the weather

Pull-through stalls at several locations for drivers towing a trailer

Windshield washing supplies

“Crossing 300 Pilot and EVgo fast-charging locations is an important milestone because it gives EV drivers more of what they need most on the road: simple, convenient and dependable charging,” said William Hotchkiss, head of public charging at GM. “We’re helping build a charging ecosystem that gives customers more confidence to take longer trips and enjoy the journey.”

By expanding access to reliable fast charging, Pilot is making it easier for EV drivers to experience America’s diverse landscapes—from national parks and mountain ranges to coastal cities and cultural landmarks—and have greater confidence in traveling wherever the road takes them. With chargers conveniently located along major interstate corridors, EV drivers can now enjoy iconic road trip routes such as:

San Antonio, Texas, to Jacksonville, Florida: Journey across the heart of the South, starting in San Antonio, passing through New Orleans and across the Gulf Coast before reaching Jacksonville

Journey across the heart of the South, starting in San Antonio, passing through New Orleans and across the Gulf Coast before reaching Jacksonville Nashville, Tennessee, to Charleston, South Carolina : Travel from Music City through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park before arriving at the coast in Charleston

: Travel from Music City through the Great before arriving at the coast in Charleston Detroit, Michigan, to Tampa, Florida : Head south from Detroit through Cincinnati , Lexington, Knoxville and Atlanta before reaching Florida’s Gulf Coast

: Head south from Detroit through , Knoxville and Atlanta before reaching Florida’s Gulf Coast White Sands National Park to Saguaro National Park: From White Sands near Las Cruces, New Mexico, to Saguaro and Tucson, Arizona, explore the desert landscapes of the Southwest

“Drivers are choosing EVs for their summer travel plans, and access to convenient and reliable public charging empowers that choice,” said Dennis Kish, President of EVgo. “EVgo is committed to delivering a seamless charging experience, helping drivers travel with confidence and enjoy the freedom of the open road.”

The companies are now more than halfway toward their goal of installing up to 2,000 fast-charging stalls across up to 500 locations nationwide, continuing to build critical infrastructure that helps shape the future of energy.

To find nearby charging locations, visit pilotcompany.com/ev-charging or the Pilot app.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot”) is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 43 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America’s third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low-carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit PilotCompany.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is GM’s battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.