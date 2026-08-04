Thryv and Ooma Announce Co-Marketing Agreement Targeting Small Businesses

DALLAS,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv® (Nasdaq: THRY), provider of an AI-native growth platform and Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, today announced a co-marketing agreement to expand awareness of their respective solutions among small and medium-sized service business across the US.

The relationship connects Ooma’s established base of business communications customers with the customers of Thryv’s growth platform while Thryv’s customers can access Ooma’s advanced communications services with AI-enabled features. With coordinated sales and marketing initiatives, including webinars and other customer educational programs, sales incentive programs, and cross-promotional outreach, the companies will create new opportunities to introduce their solutions to a broader audience of growth-minded small businesses. Together, the companies serve hundreds of thousands of small businesses.

“This relationship connects two companies with a shared focus on helping small businesses succeed,” said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Thryv. “Ooma has an exceptional reputation and a strong base of entrepreneurial and service-based businesses, many of whom could benefit from Thryv’s ability to help them attract more customers and accelerate growth.”

“Thryv has established a strong position within the small business marketing software sector, making this a beneficial opportunity for both companies,” said Eric Stang, President and CEO of Ooma. “This co-marketing agreement will allow us to expand visibility across our combined networks and leverage our respective brands to pursue additional opportunities.”

Through the partnership, each company expects to benefit from leveraging each other’s customer base and industry network, creating new opportunities for customer acquisition, engagement, and market expansion. The companies expect to begin co-marketing initiatives in Q3 2026.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

About Thryv

Thryv (Nasdaq: THRY) is an AI-native growth platform that helps small businesses (SMBs) get discovered online, identify their best customer leads, and grow revenue faster with ROI insights. Platform features include AI-powered websites, AI Lead Insights, and integrations with the CRMs service businesses are already using. Thryv makes growth‑focused software accessible to the plumber, salon owner, contractor, lawyer, accountant and more. Approximately 100,000 businesses globally use Thryv software to get found, win customers, and invest smarter. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.