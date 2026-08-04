FireMon Integrates with Palo Alto Networks to Help Enterprises Strengthen Security Policy Governance Across Hybrid Environments

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today FireMon, a leader in network security policy management and the firewall policy control plane for the hybrid enterprise, announced it has completed its product integration with Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager to deliver intelligent and interoperable solutions that enable joint customers to innovate faster and solve their most complex cybersecurity challenges.

The integration combines the FireMon platform with Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager to help security teams bring policy and configuration information from Palo Alto Networks cloud-managed environments into FireMon for policy control, analysis, risk validation, and governance workflows. FireMon support for Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager is available now, with current capabilities including policy ingestion, normalization and analysis. At a time when the 2026 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 31% of breaches start with software vulnerabilities, the integration gives organizations a consistent way to govern firewall policy across hybrid environments, reduce unnecessary exposure, and support Zero Trust enforcement at scale.

Cloud-delivered management platforms help security teams simplify operations and improve agility. However, they do not eliminate the need for policy control and governance. Security teams still need to know whether policies align with business intent, which rules are unused or overly permissive, which changes introduce risk, whether controls remain compliant, and how policies operate across the broader hybrid estate. Recent FireMon Insights 2.0 data highlights the scale of the challenge: FireMon found that 58% of firewalls fail high-severity compliance checks and 48% fail critical-severity checks, while 69% of firewall rules are unused, 45% lack an owner or documentation and, 17% are redundant or shadowed.

The integration is designed to complement Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager and Palo Alto Networks enforcement capabilities. Palo Alto Networks products remain responsible for security policy deployment and enforcement. FireMon provides policy governance, risk analysis, and operational workflows customers can use to validate policy effectiveness across complex environments, including organizations managing Palo Alto Networks Panorama and Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager in parallel.

“Firewalls have always been central to reducing an organization’s attack surface, but a firewall is only as effective as the policy it enforces,” said Jody Brazil, CEO of FireMon. “As artificial intelligence compresses the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation, security teams need continuous policy control and policy lifecycle management across the environments that protect the business. This integration extends FireMon’s policy control plane to Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager to help joint customers reduce exposure, strengthen Zero Trust policy governance and maintain operational control across hybrid networks.”

Palo Alto Networks is the global AI cybersecurity leader. The Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner Program delivers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that help businesses close security gaps, reduce latency, and improve the end-user experience.

For more information about the FireMon integration with Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager, please visit our Partner Directory to review the integration details.

About FireMon

FireMon founded Network Security Policy Management and today serves as the security policy control plane for the modern enterprise. As artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and distributed applications reshape how organizations operate, security policy has become the governance layer that determines what gets access, what gets blocked and what happens next.

Built on 25 years of NSPM leadership, FireMon helps organizations govern security policy decisions, operationalize Zero Trust through segmentation and manage policy across firewalls, cloud environments and hybrid infrastructure. The company continuously validates controls, automates policy workflows and eliminates policy-driven risk, enabling enterprises to reduce exposure, maintain compliance and strengthen cyber resilience at scale.

FireMon turns policy into a strategic advantage.

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