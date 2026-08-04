BitGo and Derive Advance Institutional Onchain Derivatives with Regulated Collateral Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced an integration with Derive Labs, Inc. (“Derive”), an onchain derivatives exchange designed for professional traders and institutions, expanding institutional access to onchain options and perpetual futures while enabling eligible clients to maintain collateral within BitGo's regulated infrastructure.

The integration enables eligible institutional clients to access Derive’s onchain derivatives markets while collateral remains held within BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), an OCC regulated digital asset trust bank. Clients benefit from Derive’s electronic execution, portfolio margining, and onchain options liquidity while leveraging BitGo Bank & Trust’s regulated custody and collateral framework. By separating asset custody from trade execution, the model aims to reduce exchange counterparty exposure, asset commingling risk, and operational complexity while supporting more capital-efficient participation in onchain markets.

"Institutional markets are built on the separation of custody and trading," said Adam Sporn, Head of Institutional Sales and Prime Brokerage at BitGo. "We believe bringing that same model to digital assets is critical for the continued long-term institutional adoption. As new sources of liquidity emerge, our goal is to enable clients to maintain a consistent, trusted custody and operational framework while accessing execution that best fits their strategy."

Derive has processed more than $30 billion in cumulative notional volume giving institutions access to established electronic derivatives liquidity, now through BitGo's institutional infrastructure.

“Institutions use options to hedge risk, generate yield and construct exposures that cannot be replicated efficiently through spot or perpetual futures alone,” said Nick Forster, Founder and CEO of Derive. “Until now, accessing these markets onchain has often required institutions to compromise on their preferred custody model. By integrating with BitGo, clients can access Derive’s liquidity and capital-efficient margin system while keeping their underlying assets within the custody framework their risk and compliance teams already trust.”

As institutions increasingly execute across a growing range of trading venues and execution models, BitGo remains committed to giving clients the flexibility to choose where they trade while preserving the operational controls and risk management standards they expect. BitGo's institutional collateral framework continues to serve as the foundation for a growing range of workflows allowing clients to deploy capital more efficiently across digital asset operations.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Derive

Derive is the leading onchain derivatives exchange designed for professional traders and institutions. The platform offers transparent orderbook and RFQ trading for options and perpetual futures, alongside portfolio margining and multi-asset collateral to maximize capital efficiency.

Derive has processed more than $30 billion in cumulative notional volume, represents approximately 90% of onchain options activity and has operated for more than five years without a security or insolvency incident. For more information, visit derive.xyz.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.