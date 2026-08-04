CarPlay Arrives at the Helm: Crest Marine and Balise Pontoons Partner With Savvy Navvy on Industry First

OWOSSO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crest and Balise Pontoons, MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ premier pontoon brands, today announced a partnership with Savvy Navvy, the leading all-in-one marine navigation app. Mirroring an automotive infotainment experience already familiar to consumers, Crest and Balise boaters now have access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto featuring Savvy Navvy’s industry-leading, on-water navigation.

Integrating Savvy Navvy with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gives our customers a seamless, intuitive experience at the helm, increasing confidence and convenience. Share

During Crest Marine's annual dealer meeting today on Lake Lansing, dealers had the opportunity to experience the new integration firsthand through on-water demonstrations, showcasing its capabilities and customer benefits. Direct from the helm, Crest and Balise boaters can seamlessly sync the Savvy Navvy mobile app to access nautical charts, smart routing, active GPS tracking, live weather forecasts and tidal data. Like automotive, navigation will display on the same screen as other CarPlay applications. Boaters can select from day, night, or satellite view.

“Boaters have been asking for a modern infotainment system for years,” says Jelte Liebrand, Founder and CEO of Savvy Navvy. “Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm. No complicated ways to synchronise things; it just works. Savvy Navvy for CarPlay works on iOS and Android with any compatible display. I’m thrilled to see Crest and Balise put CarPlay in front of their boaters.”

Savvy Navvy, with over three million downloads worldwide, was built to simplify marine navigation and give boaters everything they need in one app including clean, clutter free charts, smart routing, safer planning and simpler execution on the water. Optimized for all types of boats, Savvy Navvy delivers a seamless experience across lakes, inland waters, coastal and the ocean.

“At Crest and Balise, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the ownership experience through meaningful innovation, and this partnership with Savvy Navvy is another step in driving the industry forward," said Rob Nye, Director of Portfolio and Product Lifecycle of Crest and Balise. “Integrating Savvy Navvy with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gives our customers a seamless, intuitive experience at the helm, increasing confidence and convenience every time they hit the water.”

Crest Marine has built pontoon boats since 1957, and in 2024, expanded its portfolio with the launch of Balise, an independent luxury and performance pontoon brand, developed alongside the MasterCraft team. Together, the brands draw on more than 120 years of combined boatbuilding experience.

Beginning with the 2027 model year, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto featuring Savvy Navvy compatibility will come standard on all new Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models launching next month. As part of the partnership, customers who purchase a new 2027 Balise or Crest with CarPlay or Android Auto functionality will also receive access to Savvy Navvy Premium, unlocking the app’s full suite of features.

Savvy Navvy for CarPlay works on iOS and Android and is now available worldwide. For more information visit www.savvy-navvy.com/news/carplay.

About Savvy Navvy

Marine navigation company Savvy Navvy was founded in 2017 by lifelong boater and ex-Google software engineer Jelte Liebrand, who set out to replace the fragmented mix of charts, weather and tidal tools boaters relied on with a single, intuitive app. Today, Savvy Navvy is used in over 100 countries worldwide and has surpassed three million downloads globally. The app combines official-source charts, integrated weather, tidal data and smart routing to simplify passage planning and on-water navigation for recreational boaters of all levels, giving users optimal routes and dynamic ETAs based on real-time conditions, chart data and boat specifications. In 2024, Savvy Navvy launched Savvy Integrated, designed to create seamless navigation solutions for marine manufacturers, suppliers and OEM partners worldwide. Savvy Navvy is available on Android, IOS, PC and Mac. Find out more on www.savvy-navvy.com.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its five brands, MasterCraft, Crest, Balise, Chaparral, and Robalo. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its five brands, visit: Investors.MCBH.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, www.BalisePontoonBoats.com, www.ChaparralBoats.com, and www.Robalo.com.